Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Rides pine Thursday
Grandal is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Grandal has been hot as of late, collecting three extra-base hits and four RBI in the past three games, but he'll head to the bench for a night off. Austin Barnes will collect a start behind the dish to replace him.
