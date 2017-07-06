Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Rides pine Thursday

Grandal is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Grandal has been hot as of late, collecting three extra-base hits and four RBI in the past three games, but he'll head to the bench for a night off. Austin Barnes will collect a start behind the dish to replace him.

