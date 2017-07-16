Play

Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat for series finale

Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Grandal started the first two games of the series, but will take a seat for the finale against left-handed pitcher Chris O'Grady. Austin Barnes will man the backstop in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast