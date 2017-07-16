Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat for series finale
Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Grandal started the first two games of the series, but will take a seat for the finale against left-handed pitcher Chris O'Grady. Austin Barnes will man the backstop in his stead.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Crushes 12th bomb of year Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: In Friday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Expects to return after All-Star break•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Remains out Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with bruise on left hand•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Removed from game Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...