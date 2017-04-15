Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat Saturday
Grandal is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of 570 LA Sports reports.
After starting the last four games, Grandal will head to the bench as Austin Barnes takes over behind the dish. Although the day off comes against a southpaw, manager Dave Roberts is expected to continue to deploy Grandal in a more traditional role rather than a strict platoon.
