Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Currently out with hand injury
Diaz (hand) is currently on the disabled list but is expected to return soon, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
Diaz has been on the disabled list since July 9, but was having a pretty solid year before the injury. With High-A Rancho Cucamonga this season, Diaz is slashing .291/.355/.438 with eight home runs and seven stolen bases, albeit on 15 attempts.
