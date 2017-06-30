Eddie Gamboa: Elects free agency
Gamboa cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday.
Gamboa refused an outright assignment to the minors after passing through waivers untouched. The 32-year-old, who compiled a 6.49 ERA and 46:39 K:BB in 77.2 innings (14 starts) with Triple-A Round Rock this season, will now look to catch on with another team looking for pitching depth.
More News
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....