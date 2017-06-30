Gamboa cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday.

Gamboa refused an outright assignment to the minors after passing through waivers untouched. The 32-year-old, who compiled a 6.49 ERA and 46:39 K:BB in 77.2 innings (14 starts) with Triple-A Round Rock this season, will now look to catch on with another team looking for pitching depth.

