Edwin Escobar: To play in Japan
Escobar was released by the Indians on Tuesday to allow him to pursue an opportunity to play in Japan this year, the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Zack Meisel reports.
The 24-year-old southpaw was on his third organization in the calendar year and was only going to serve as organizational bullpen depth if he remained with the Indians this season.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Escobar: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Edwin Escobar: Claimed by Indians•
-
Diamondbacks' Edwin Escobar: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Edwin Escobar: Optioned back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Edwin Escobar: Gets recalled Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Edwin Escobar: Expected to be recalled Friday•