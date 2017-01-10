Escobar was released by the Indians on Tuesday to allow him to pursue an opportunity to play in Japan this year, the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Zack Meisel reports.

The 24-year-old southpaw was on his third organization in the calendar year and was only going to serve as organizational bullpen depth if he remained with the Indians this season.

