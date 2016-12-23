Elvis Araujo: To play in Japan
Araujo will play for the Chunichi Dragons in Japan in 2017, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.
He was designated for assignment by the Marlins earlier on Friday and will opt to play overseas rather than ride busses stateside this upcoming season. As a result, he will not have any fantasy value for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Marlins' Elvis Araujo: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Elvis Araujo: Heading to Marlins•
-
Phillies' Elvis Araujo: Optioned to Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Elvis Araujo: Expected to be recalled•
-
Phillies' Elvis Araujo: Optioned back to Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Elvis Araujo: Recalled by Phillies•