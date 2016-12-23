Araujo will play for the Chunichi Dragons in Japan in 2017, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

He was designated for assignment by the Marlins earlier on Friday and will opt to play overseas rather than ride busses stateside this upcoming season. As a result, he will not have any fantasy value for the foreseeable future.

