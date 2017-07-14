Everth Cabrera: Released by White Sox
Cabrera was released by the White Sox on Friday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Cabrera, who hasn't played in the major leagues since a short stint with the Orioles in 2015, was hitting just .201/.284/.249 over 52 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season, giving the White Sox little reason to keep the veteran outfielder in their organization. He'll look to latch on elsewhere in hopes of continuing his playing career.
More News
-
White Sox's Everth Cabrera: Signs minor league contract with White Sox•
-
J.J. Hardy, Caleb Joseph out of Orioles lineup on Sunday•
-
Orioles activate INF Everth Cabrera (foot) from DL•
-
Orioles' Everth Cabrera to be activated on Friday•
-
Orioles infielder Everth Cabrera could be back with team Friday•
-
Orioles' Everth Cabrera hitless in first two rehab games•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 16
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...