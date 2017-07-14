Play

Everth Cabrera: Released by White Sox

Cabrera was released by the White Sox on Friday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Cabrera, who hasn't played in the major leagues since a short stint with the Orioles in 2015, was hitting just .201/.284/.249 over 52 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season, giving the White Sox little reason to keep the veteran outfielder in their organization. He'll look to latch on elsewhere in hopes of continuing his playing career.

