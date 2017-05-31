Fantasy Baseball: 10 perplexing pitching performances, from Trevor Bauer's dominance to Eric Skoglund's emergence to Jose Quintana's collapse

I know baseball season slogs on, with a new slate of games already underway, but I'm still trying to wrap my head around everything we saw Tuesday -- a day that did more to reshape our opinion of certain pitchers than maybe the entire week preceding it.

In some cases, it improved our opinion, but in others, it scorched it. And then there were those cases where it probably shouldn't have changed it one way or the other, but something was triggered emotionally that hijacked our ability to reason.

It was a day of extremes, in other words -- polar performances from pitchers who've already captured our attention but have yet to earn our trust.

But rather than give in to the visceral, taking the easy path of satisfying our impulses, let's stop and consider what these performance actually mean.

vs. Seattle Mariners (loss)







Tyler Anderson COL SP 5 IP 11 H 6 ER 3 K

Tyler Anderson entered this start having recorded seven or more strikeouts in each of his last four for a rate of 11.7 per nine innings. Even now, his swinging strike rate is the 17th-highest among qualifying pitchers, ranking up there with Lance McCullers, and his soft-contact rate, in a continuation of last year, is the sixth-lowest, according to FanGraphs.

It seems like an ace profile, but nothing about his track record -- and certainly not his 5.85 ERA and 1.48 WHIP this year -- would suggest he has that kind of upside. Pitching half his games at Coors Field doesn't help, as Tuesday's start reminded us, but if he struggles next time out at San Diego, the flirtation may be over.

vs. Oakland Athletics (win)







Trevor Bauer CLE SP 7 IP 7 H 3 ER 14 K

Trevor Bauer still has a 6.00 ERA for the year, having submitted only three quality starts in 10 chances, and even this start wasn't so impressive ERA-wise. But something clicked for him about halfway through it. After allowing all three runs in the first four innings, it's almost like he got angry, picking up an extra 2 mph on his fastball and striking out nine of the next 10 batters he faced.

"I decided after the fourth I just wasn't going to let them hit the ball anymore," he told MLB.com.

He basically went all Lance McCullers on the Athletics, throwing his curveball twice as often as he normally does, and that classic power arsenal -- mid-90s heat and a sweeping breaking ball -- led to the best strikeout performance for any AL pitcher this year. Yes, he did it against the A's, who don't exactly have a high-powered offense, and the former Golden Spikes winner has a history of faking us out. Skepticism is warranted, but in this pitching landscape, it doesn't hurt to stash Bauer away at least until his follow-up.

vs. Houston Astros (loss)







Jose Berrios MIN SP 5 IP 5 H 4 ER 5 K

The most discouraging part of Jose Berrios ' line wasn't the four earned runs but the four walks. In fact, given the number of walks, the four earned runs were actually encouraging. For the first time in four starts, Berrios fought through the command issues that wrecked his rookie season, when he put together an 8.02 ERA, but instead of collapsing under them, he limited the damage.

"He didn't have his great command, but I told him I was proud of him," manager Paul Molitor told MLB.com. "When he didn't have his command in the past, it was explosive. I thought he contained pretty well tonight."

Berrios isn't always going to be able to throw 65.9 percent of his pitches for strikes -- hopefully more often than not, but not always -- and when he doesn't, we need to trust he won't sabotage us. Tuesday's start was a big step toward earning that trust.

at Cleveland Indians (loss)







Sonny Gray OAK SP 4 2/3 IP 9 H 7 ER 3 K

It seemed like Sonny Gray was trending the right direction with an eight-strikeout effort followed by an 11-strikeout, three-hit gem against the Marlins last time out, but just when we were beginning to trust him, he blew up against the defending AL champions.

Pulling the plug on him now may be a mistake, though. His last two starts seemed like a legitimate departure from his disastrous 2016. He recorded 15 swinging strikes in one and 16 swinging strikes in the other after having no more than 11 in any one start last year. He didn't lean on his breaking ball as much Tuesday, so it may have just been a case of him losing the feel for the pitch. For now, you should trust it's a one-start blip (it wouldn't do any good to shop him anyway).

vs. Cincinnati Reds (no-decision)







J.A. Happ TOR SP 4 IP 3 H 2 ER 3 K

It was a disappointing showing for J.A. Happ in his return for the DL -- one that looks all the worse when you consider he gave up three walks and two home runs. But the encouraging part to me was the demonstration of health. Particularly coming off an elbow injury, it was a necessary first step, and I think Happ's velocity told the story there. According to BrooksBaseball, it was the hardest he has thrown all year by a full mile per hour and more in line with what he threw last year en route to 20 wins.

Now, there's still a question of how lucky he was in 2016, both in terms of the wins and an ERA (3.18) 80 points lower than his FIP (3.96), but in today's pitching landscape, mundanely reliable is as valuable as ever.

vs. Chicago Cubs (win)







Dinelson Lamet SD SP 5 IP 5 H 2 ER 8 K

I'm kicking myself for not adding this guy in every league the moment he was called up. Yeah, he may not have the top prospect pedigree of a Jose Berrios, but two starts in, I'm thinking he's already must-own. Dinelson Lamet will eventually need to go more than five innings to make a legitimate impact in Fantasy, but to collect eight strikeouts in each of his first two starts, the most recent against the defending World Series champions, speaks volumes of his stuff.

Most of the swings and misses were on offspeed pitches, which is notable in its own right. The knock on Lamet coming up through the minors was his lack of a third pitch, but sort of like Michael Fulmer when he was called up lat year, the 24-year-old has quickly established a changeup at the major-league level. And alongside a 98-mph fastball and biting slider, it's making all the difference. You'll want to act early with this one.

vs. Boston Red Sox (loss)







Jose Quintana CHW SP 2 2/3 IP 10 H 7 ER 4 K

Dump him on the high bidder if you must, but I'm holding the line on Jose Quintana . My pitching needs in most every league are too evident for me to watch this high draft pick thrive for someone else. And thrive he will, ultimately, because the foundation is still there. We've seen it four times already this year, including just three starts ago when he one-hit the Mariners over eight innings. He wouldn't dominate with the regularity he has if he was a broken pitcher. The velocity is fine. The swinging strike rate is fine. He's fine ... mostly.

So why does he get pounded two out of every three starts? Baseball at this level is supremely difficult, and even the right stuff can falter with poor command, as the Chicago White Sox themselves have pointed out. But command is fixable. It may not happen on the most predictable of timetables, which can make it frustrating, but ultimately, I expect Quintana to regain must-start standing sooner than later.

at Pittsburgh Pirates (win)







Robbie Ray ARI SP 9 IP 4 H 0 ER 10 K

Over his last two starts, we've gotten a glimpse of what Robbie Ray looks like when he's not sabotaging himself with walks, and it's awe-inspiring. In those two starts, he allowed no runs on six hits with 19 strikeouts, and even when he walked three the start before that, he allowed just two hits in 7 2/3 shutout innings. That's a grand total of eight hits in 23 2/3 scoreless innings, with all the strikeouts you've come to expect from the left-hander.

Here's the wacky part: FanGraphs gives him the highest hard contact rate of any qualifying pitcher. Maybe he allows contact so rarely that it doesn't matter, but he also has to account for that 6.75 ERA in five home starts. Those three consecutive scoreless starts all came on the road.

I pegged Ray as a breakout player coming into the year, and seeing him with a 3.00 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings through three starts has me itching to pat myself on the back, but he's not an open-and-shut case. Still, I'd be reluctant to sell him unless I was getting a better (read: more trustworthy) pitcher in the deal.

vs. Washington Nationals (loss)







Jeff Samardzija SF SP 4 IP 9 H 3 ER 5 K

Remember how excited I was about Jeff Samardzija just a week ago? My enthusiasm hasn't waned in the slightest. You can fixate on those nine hits in four innings if you like, but I'm more interested in the five strikeouts to zero walks. That's 49 strikeouts to one walk in his last six starts, giving him a year-long strikeout-to-walk ratio that was bettered only by Clayton Kershaw last year.

What about the hits? I still attribute them to luck. There were two doubles, a triple and a bunch of ground-ball singles, giving him a BABIP (.340) that rates as the worst of his career and one of the 10 worst in baseball. His stuff is simply too overpowering for that to continue.

vs. Detroit Tigers (win)







Eric Skoglund KC SP 6 1/3 IP 2 H 0 ER 5 K

Apart from the disappointment he pitches in Kansas City and not Minnesota, there wasn't too much to dislike about Eric Skoglund 's big-league debut, but a look at his minor-league numbers might bring it down to size. It's not that he was bad, but he allowed more contact than ideal, especially of the over-the-fence variety.

But the way he throws the ball -- slinging it with almost a side-arm delivery -- is sort of reminiscent of Chris Sale, and several Tigers, most notably Miguel Cabrera , commented that Skoglund's 6-foot-7 reach makes his 92-fastball appear even faster. I'm betting against him having mixed-league relevance, but I'll say this much: A left-hander who throws strikes and has some element of deception always has a chance to succeed in the majors. Just look at what Alex Wood has done.