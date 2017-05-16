Fantasy Baseball: Alex Wood, and five other pitchers who could be the next Danny Duffy

There was little reason to think Danny Duffy was on the verge of a breakout at this time last season. He had racked up more than 400 innings in parts of five seasons before last season, and though he had posted a 2.53 ERA in 2014, his overall track record was pretty mediocre.

Duffy had a 3.80 career ERA entering last season, with a 108 ERA+ that showed he was a bit better than average, but a 4.22 FIP that showed he wasn't really even that impressive. He looked for all to see like a pretty replaceable pitcher, but put together a 19-start stretch where he posted a 2.61 ERA. Duffy emerged unexpectedly as a borderline ace last season, and was drafted that way this season -- with mixed results to date.

Pitching is hard to predict, and Duffy is a good example of that. He took gains made in the bullpen -- notably, an added tick or two to his fastball velocity -- and translated them to a full-time starting role, at least until he ran out of steam at the end. If you bought in early, Duffy was a hugely valuable piece. If you can find the next Danny Duffy, that can be a championship-winner too.

So, let's look at five players who could be this year's Danny Duffy, from those who are already showing signs of dominating, to a few in the bullpen who could even go the full Duffy route. Some of these might sound ridiculous, but just think how ridiculous it would have sounded to say Duffy was about to be an ace 12 months ago.

Alex Wood didn't need increased velocity to be an effective pitcher, as he showed when he posted a 2.78 ERA with 8.9 K/9 in 2014 despite averaging just 89.8 mph on his fastball. He's always been a pitcher opposing hitters have struggled to pick up, getting by more on deception than elite stuff. Now, he seems to be putting both together, with his average fastball velocity spiking to 93.0 mph in the early going. He has induced swinging strikes on a career-high 11.9 percent of his pitches, while ranking in the 91st percentile in swing rate on pitches outside of the strike zone. Combine that with one of the lowest swing rates on pitches in the strike zone, and you're seeing the effects of Wood's inherent deceptiveness at play. Combine that with better stuff, and it's not crazy to think Wood can have a Duffy-esque run. He's pretty unanimously owned right now, but this is a warning not to necessarily view him as a sell-high.

Trevor Cahill SP / San Diego

Speaking of pitchers doing a good job deceiving hitters, let's take a look at what Trevor Cahill is doing. He has the eighth-highest swing rate on pitches outside of the strike zone, and the lowest rate on pitches inside of the zone, making him the only pitcher standing out in that regard more than Wood to date. Cahill doesn't have a strong track record as a strikeout pitcher, but he struck out more than a batter per inning in the bullpen last season, and like Duffy, has carried those gains over to a starting role. Cahill has become less reliant on his sinker than ever this season, but has continued to rack up plenty of grounders to go with his improved strikeout rate, and that combination could be enough to carry him to Fantasy relevance.

Luis Perdomo SP / San Diego

We won't go far for our next pitcher, as Cahill's teammate Luis Perdomo is showing his own upside in the early going. You won't see it from his 4.19 ERA, but Perdomo's peripherals all tell a different story. That's because he has been one of the league's premier ground-ball artists, with a 70.5 percent ground-ball rate that would make Dallas Keuchel blush. He has combined that with an above average 23.9 percent strikeout rate, and even an above average 7.0 walk rate. Perdomo has become much more reliant on his curveball than he was last season, which is the main change in his approach so far.

What's curious about that is, the curve really wasn't a very good pitch for him last season when Perdomo allowed a whopping 15 extra-base hits (.254 ISO) with the pitch. The pitch has obviously been much better in the early going, with huge ground-ball and swinging-strike rates so far. It's fair to wonder if he can keep this up, but Perdomo did make the jump straight from High-A to the majors, so it's no crazy to think he might be a bit of a late bloomer. If nothing else, you have to be intrigued with what we've seen so far.

The Astros may not have any incentive to move Chris Devenski from his current role, because he has been such a valuable piece for them out of the bullpen. But man, it's hard not to wonder what he might be able to do as a full-time starter, given his massive 47.8 percent strikeout rate out of the bullpen this season.

Devenski was a full-time starter in the minors for the most part, though not a particularly impressive one, sporting a 4.37 ERA in over 450 innings. However, as with Duffy, it's fun to dream on what he might be able to do if he can apply some of what he's learned in his quasi-long relief role as a full-timer in the rotation. Whether the Astros will ever give him a chance is another question altogether, though Joe Musgrove and Mike Fiers are hardly inspiring much confidence.

Nobody is asking me, but if it were up to me, I would try to stretch Devenski out.

Keeping with the theme here, there's no real sign the Diamondbacks are planning to turn to Archie Bradley as an option in the rotation at any time soon. In fact, they have had numerous opportunities to, and have so far avoided the temptation. I'm betting they won't be able to for long, not with Bradley finally starting to tap into some of his considerable potential.

Bradley hasn't been quite as good as Devenski out of the 'pen, however with a 35.2 percent strikeout rate and a miniscule 5.6 percent walk rate, he has been a revelation. He is throwing harder than ever, and has even shown more willingness to rely on his changeup and slider, giving him a third pitch he didn't have a year ago. Bradley is still young enough that it's hard to see how the Diamondbacks can just relegate him to a bullpen role forever, so I'd bet on him getting a chance before long. With his fastball coming in 4 mph harder than last season on average, I'm excited by the prospect.

Of course, if Zack Godley has anything to say about it, Bradley may never need to get called on. Godley doesn't have the pedigree Bradley does, and wasn't even used as a starter in the Diamondbacks' system until 2015. He might be something of a late bloomer, and like Perdomo, he is combining big groundball rates with an impressive swinging strike rate, two skills that could carry him far if he can sustain them.

Control has been an issue, and based on his minor-league track record, it seems safe to assume that won't change anytime soon. However, if he can keep the ball on the ground and limit extra-base hits while racking up strikeouts with a repertoire heavy on breaking pitches, Godley doesn't look entirely like a fluke. Yet.