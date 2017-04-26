Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Breakdown: A look at 10 precarious closer situations, from Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover to Hector Neris and Joaquin Benoit

Jeurys Familia is back, so that's one questionable closer situation shored up.

I think.

Granted, the reigning MLB saves leader hasn't actually secured a ninth-inning lead since returning from a 15-game suspension Thursday, issuing four walks in 2 2/3 innings, but then, he hasn't had the chance either. He is on a two-year run as one of the most relieable closers in the game, though, and Addison Reed was no more than sufficient in his stead.

So it's settled. He's fine. No worries there.

(I think!)

But these 10 other closer situations show just how quickly things can change with this most critical and most volatile of roles.

For each, I've provided a pecking order, referring more to how we should target them in Fantasy than what the teams in question are actually doing. For the most part, the reliever currently earning saves is the one to own, but when you see Huston Street ahead of Bud Norris , well, that's why.

After removing Blake Treinen from the closer role last week, manager Dusty Baker said Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover would split save opportunities going forward, and he made good on that promise by giving Kelley the first two chances on Thursday and Friday before turning to Glover on Saturday and Sunday.

That second chance for Glover was the one that threw me for a loop. I had been assuming the job was actually Kelley's but that the Washington Nationals didn't want to make it official because of their reluctance to use him more than two days in a row (which was the reason they didn't make their most talented reliever the closer in the first place). But did he really need to sit two days in a row after work three of four? It seemed excessive.

Tuesday's 15-12 slugfest at Colorado may have provided some clarity, though. Glover pitched the seventh inning (and allowed two runs) while Kelley was preserved for what ended up being a non-save situation in the ninth, and then the next afternoon, Glover wound up going on the DL with a left hip impingement. It may be a minimal stay, but it gives Kelley a golden opportunity to stake his claim.

Joaquin Benoit got exactly one chance to blow it in his stint as the Philadelphia Phillies closer before manager Pete Mackanin's wandering eye led him to the pitcher who should have had the job in the first place.

But Hector Neris isn't the closer, no. Mackanin suddenly doesn't believe in labels, which isn't to say it's a committee. That itself would be a label. Amid his refusal to label it, though, Mackanin did say on the night of Neris' first save that he'd probably use Neris again. So there's that.

And use him he has. The problem is that Neris' two appearances since that first opportunity -- one a converted save and one a non-save situation -- were his worst two of the season. He allowed a run in each.

This situation is still up in the air, in other words. None of the three pitchers the Phillies have tried ( Jeanmar Gomez being the first) have stepped up and claimed the role, and they seem reluctant to commit to the pre-arbitration guy (Neris) even if he is their most talented pitcher.

It took Matt Bush about a week to pick up his first save after the Texas Rangers named him the fill-in for Sam Dyson , which gives me some fear he hasn't done enough to secure the role if Dyson miraculously returns tomorrow. But there's still reason to believe Dyson's DL stint wasn't entirely injury-related seeing as he had allowed 13 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings prior to it, and his rehab assignment hasn't gone much better.

I wouldn't worry so much about the surplus of options in Texas. A number of closer candidates were floated by the media, but Jeff Banister actually designed one, which is more than we get from most managers these days. Bush was the Rangers' best reliever last year and has continued the trend this year. Keep an eye on Jose Leclerc as a dark horse, though. He has 15 strikeouts to one walk in his nine innings of work.

For a while there, Seung-Hwan Oh's job appeared to be in real jeopardy. He had allowed at least one earned run in four of his first five appearances and was struggling to reclaim the velocity that helped make him one of the game's most effective relievers as a 33-year-old rookie last year. Meanwhile, Trevor Rosenthal , the longtime closer who Oh replaced last year, was back to full health and throwing 100 mph again. He even got a save filling in for a tired Oh on April 19.

But Oh quickly put a stop to any thoughts of a change, saving every one of the St. Louis Cardinals ' games this weekend -- and with the same velocity we saw from him last year. He still has only one clean inning in his nine appearances this season, but with six strikeouts in his last four appearances, all of them scoreless, I'm comfortable letting Rosenthal go.

Zach Britton went from untouchable in 69 appearances last year to vulnerable in six this year, which may have clued the Baltimore Orioles into his forearm strain. He's not expected to miss much more time and has already begun throwing bullpen sessions, but he wouldn't be the first top-flight closer to come back too soon from this sort of injury and wind up right back on the DL a few outings later (*cough* Wade Davis ). I mean, it's fair to speculate it was impacting his performance, so it's not like he'll be able to fake his way through it.

Which is why I'll be reluctant to drop Brad Brach even when Britton returns. An All-Star setup man last year, Brach has allowed one hit in his 10 innings this year, striking out 13, and has proven just as capable of handling ninth-inning duties.

Darren O'Day filled in for him once, but it's clear he's just the backup's backup.

Manager Mike Scioscia never officially designated Cam Bedrosian the closer, mostly because he wanted the flexibility to use him in every high-leverage situation. But that had mostly translated into leaving him in for multiple innings, allowing him to pick up the save regardless.

No one else on the Los Angeles Angels had even one until Bedrosian went on the DL with a groin strain. Now, Bud Norris -- yes, that Bud Norris -- has nearly caught up to him. Norris, the journeyman starter whose familiarity may be the only thing sustaining him at this point, is an unorthodox fit for the role, but then, the Angels are lacking in viable options.

Which is why Bedrosian would be a shoo-in to reclaim the role except for the specter of Huston Street, who's out until at least June 1 with a strained lat. Presumably, Bedrosian will be back well before then to stake his claim, but seeing as he also had groin troubles this spring, the Angels figure to be extra cautious with him.

Haven't heard any rumblings here? Well, it's only a matter of time, I'm afraid. Francisco Rodriguez is averaging 88 on his fastball, down 2 mph from just last year, which may be a fatalistic interpretation of things seeing as his velocity was down last April as well. But in terms of actual performance, he has struggled in ways that haven't shown up in the save percentage, allowing at least one earned run (on a combined 12 hits) in five of his eight appearances. Yup, K-Rod has been K-rap.

Not so coincidentally, the Detroit Tigers have sprinkled in their presumed closer of the future, Joe Jimenez , in recent days, calling him up for Bruce Rondon not even a week into the season. And while Jimenez hasn't yet proven capable of the role, longtime setup man Justin Wilson is a perfectly suitable stopgap, having yet to allow a hit in his 8 2/3 innings of work while striking out 12.

Be on alert, Rodriguez owners.

If saves are scarce in your league, you may have seen someone pick up Jacob Barnes in the last few days. It's not an unreasonable move seeing as he was the one to fill in for a winded Neftali Feliz the day after the closer's first hiccup, but it is a desperate one.

Again, that fateful outing back on April 19 was Feliz's first and still only hiccup. In fact, most of the conversation surrounding him have focused on how good he has looked, pushing triple digits with his fastball. And while Barnes has performed well, allowing four hits with 14 strikeouts in 12 1/3 scoreless innings, so has presumed closer of the future Corey Knebel , striking 15 in 10 1/3 innings.

But more than anything, I don't see why Feliz would be on thin ice yet. Not a lot of smoke here.

After consecutive appearances in which he allowed two earned runs, Ken Giles appeared in the eighth inning of a game April 15, and his owners nearly lost their minds. The Houston Astros dangled the closer carrot in front of him all of last year, remember, and looked like they might be playing that same sort of game again. But really, it was a reflection of their confidence in Giles, with manager A.J. Hinch using him in what was considered the higher-leverage situation.

"Ken's still going to finish most of the games," Hinch said at the time. "But that's what I mean by 'most of the games.'"

Giles has only once worked the eighth inning in four appearances since, and he has converted all three of the Astros' save opportunities. I don't see any real reason for concern here, which is why I don't even list the backup closer ( Luke Gregerson ) as the second priority in Fantasy, instead favoring multi-inning sensation Chris Devenski , who may well be the second coming of Dellin Betances .

(That's assuming, of course, that Brad Peacock isn't. Check out his numbers, why don't you?)

We could keep worrying about this one since the Oakland Athletics refuse to designate a closer, but I'm not sure how much it matters, really. They're a bad team that should provide limited save opportunities, and save opportunities are about all these relievers would have going for them.

They're not very good, in other words, and never was it more apparent than Tuesday, when Santiago Casilla seemingly jeopardized his favored status by blowing the one-run lead in the ninth. But then his primary competition, Ryan Madson , blew the tie in the 10th, taking the loss and bringing us back to square one.

Sean Doolittle would be a more viable option if he wasn't the bullpen's one reliable lefty. The Athletics will want to keep him versatile, no doubt.