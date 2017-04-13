Fantasy Baseball: Checking in on Dylan Bundy hype after two starts; slider looks like difference-maker

The Dylan Bundy who took the mound for his first start of the season last week was one MLB fans have never seen before.

The former top prospect threw 100-plus innings last season for a playoff contender, so he wasn't exactly a non-entity. However, he was a pretty specific kind of pitcher, and it wasn't a particularly interesting one in a vacuum. The results were OK. Bundy pitched roughly at a league-average rate for the Orioles, with control and homer concerns that look like less of an issue when you remember he basically hadn't pitched in three years.

Bundy threw his four-seam fastball about 60 percent of the time last year, and pitched off of it primarily with his curveball and changeup. He threw what PITCHf/x classified as a slider about six percent of the time, however given how openly he and the organization have talked about his reticence to throw the pitch, that strikes me as a potential classification error -- a few curveballs thrown with a bit of extra zip, perhaps.

It was that slider that made his first outing stand out so much. It was that slider that made Bundy such an intriguing prospect all those years ago, and it was that slider that increased the buzz around him in the spring. It was that slider, in his debut, that made him look like a completely different pitcher. He threw 31 of them, racking up a whopping 14 swinging strikes with the pitch, as it looked like an elite offering.

He gave us a very different look in his second outing, Tuesday against the Red Sox. Bundy still threw the slider 25 times, but he also upped his changeup usage from just five to 26 in his second outing. Against a Red Sox lineup featuring two lefties in the top five, that approach makes some sense. And while the results weren't quite as good the second time around, he did manage to limit a dangerous Red Sox lineup to three runs in 6 1/3 innings, and that's not a bad outcome.

There is one thing to potentially keep an eye on with Bundy in the early going, and that is the velocity. According to BrooksBaseball.com, Bundy averaged 93.2 MPH with his fastball in his first outing, a number that fell to 91.7 the second time out. The former number is in line with what he managed last April, while the latter was a full MPH below any of his outings from last season. Given his history of arm issues, and his limited track record in the majors, that bears watching.

Still, what we've seen from Bundy so far overall is a very different pitcher from the one he was last season, and it's easy to be excited about it. His slider has come as advertised with a whiff rate of 35.7 percent so far, and as long as he can throw it without suffering an injury, he should. It's early, but that looks like exactly the kind of pitch a middling pitcher might want to add to his repertoire, if he can. Of course, most middling pitchers don't have a history with the pitch like Bundy does.

Bundy may never become the kind of star he originally projected to be, but you have to be more optimistic about him today than before the season. We got excited about the re-introduction of his slider, but that was still mostly theoretical. After seeing this new version of Bundy in action, he certainly looks like he can be a difference-maker. It's no guarantee, but this is all we could have asked to see after his first two starts.