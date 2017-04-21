Fantasy Baseball: Fantasy fallout from Madison Bumgarner's shoulder injury

There's bad luck, and then there's whatever just happened to Madison Bumgarner 's Fantasy owners.

The San Francisco Giants ' ace was placed on the disabled list Friday, after suffering bruised ribs and a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder Thursday during the team's off day in Denver. He suffered the injury during a dirt bike accident, of all things, and will head to the DL for the first time in his career.

Madison Bumgarner SP / San Francisco

Bumgarner will be re-evaluated next week, with the team initially announcing the injury as a Grade 1 or 2 strain of the AC joint in his pitching shoulder. The severity of the injury is not clear at this time, but Fox Sports reported Friday the team fears he could be out six-to-eight weeks.

Bumgarner was schedule to pitch twice in Week 4 (April 24-30), but this looks like an injury that is going to have ramifications well beyond that. If reports are correct, this is certainly looking like a serious injury. The lack of clarity on both the severity of the injury and the timetable is a concern, especially in light of these initial reports.

But it is possible we will count his absence in months, not weeks, and you have to account for that possibility. The Giants will need a starter for Tuesday's game, and Ty Blach could get a look. He has been pitching out of the bullpen for the Giants, and while he has struggled so far, he seems like a possibility. He posted a 3.60 ERA at Triple-A last season, and has a 2.08 ERA in 21 2/3 MLB innings overall, but doesn't have much strikeout potential, and shouldn't be viewed as someone with more than NL-only relevance, so if you're looking for help in the rotation, he probably isn't it.

You'll have to look elsewhere for help for what looks like a lengthy amount of time, so here are some starters who may be available, depending on league depth:

10-team: Joe Ross (78 percent owned), Jason Vargas (77 percent), Francisco Liriano (75 percent), Zack Wheeler (72 percent)



(78 percent owned), (77 percent), (75 percent), Zack Wheeler (72 percent) 12-team: Alex Cobb (68 percent), Robert Gsellman (66 percent), CC Sabathia (63 percent), Daniel Norris (55 percent), Shelby Miller (49 percent)



(68 percent), (66 percent), (63 percent), (55 percent), (49 percent) 14-team or deeper: Tyler Chatwood (39 percent), Bartolo Colon (35 percent), Matthew Boyd (29 percent), Chad Kuhl (29 percent), Alex Wood (24 percent), or Wade Miley (21 percent)



Obviously, there is no replacing a pitcher like Bumgarner, either for the Giants or your Fantasy team. This is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and also one of the most durable. If you drafted him, you did so at a heavy cost in draft capital, under the assumption you were getting one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball. Assuming he is back in six-to-eight weeks -- or even sooner -- there's no guarantee he will be himself when he is back.

This is a big blow, and there's no way to soften it. Pick up one of the pitchers mentioned earlier, but understand you're going to need to be active on the waiver wires for the next few months. It's possible to catch lightning in a bottle, but you need to be willing to go after every pitcher who shows a whiff of upside. It's a tough thing to have to deal with, but it doesn't have to be a season-ender.