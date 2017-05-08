Fantasy Baseball: From Trevor Story to Brian Dozier, ranking 11 players you are worried about

After preaching patience for the first month of the season, it's time to panic!

Just kidding. With 20 percent of the season done, you might be looking at your roster in a state of alarm. Whether you are 0-5 or 5-0, you undoubtedly have someone on your roster you are worried about. Maybe you can't afford another .160 week or just worry a struggling star is lowering your team's overall ceiling. Either way, everyone has someone they can't trust at this point, even without accounting for the fact that everyone probably has a star or two stashed away on the DL.

I took to Twitter Monday morning with the goal of making you feel a little less panicky about your stars, by first asking a simple question:

Good morning! Which player on your fantasy baseball team are you most worried about today? — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) May 8, 2017

Here are the 11 most interesting players you are worried about, and why you (maybe) shouldn't be worried.

Trevor Story was defined by the extremes in his game last season. He struck out almost as much as anyone in baseball, hit nearly as many flyballs as anyone, and it was a strategy that obviously paid off for him. However, he has taken things to an extreme in the early going, ranking second in flyball rate and strikeout rate, en route to a disappointing .173/.283/.404 line. He has nearly doubled his average launch angle from a year ago and it has led to more weak contact -- especially infield flyballs -- to go with less power and success on balls in play. Bottom line: Given his limited track record, it's fair to wonder if Story is being exposed, but I'm not dropping someone who showed 40-homer potential.

Consistency hasn't exactly been the story of Julio Teheran's career, which makes it hard to overreact to the good stretches as well as the bad. He certainly isn't pitching well right now, with a walk rate more than double last season's number, but there aren't exactly a ton of red flags to point to: his velocity isn't down, he hasn't changed his repertoire significantly, and isn't throwing an inordinate amount of pitches outside of the strike zone. Bottom line: This is a bad stretch, especially after Teheran showed such improved control last season, but it hardly seems like reason to panic yet.

Like with Teheran, Carlos Gonzalez is someone who has enough of an established track record that it just doesn't make a ton of sense to worry here. His strikeout and walk rates are nearly identical to last season's, and his batted ball profile looks remarkably similar as well. Gonzalez's .557 OPS after 28 games certainly looks like reason to panic, however he had a similar 28-game stretch last season (April 19-May 21) where he had just a .543 mark, with only one homer; Gonzalez would post a .902 OPS from that point on. Similarly in 2015, Gonzalez had just a .542 OPS in the team's first 29 games in 2015, before ripping off a .930 OPS over his final 125, with 38 homers. Bottom line: While there's a chance Gonzalez is just done, it's more likely this is just another slump, to be followed by another ridiculous hot streak from a player who has become one of the streakiest in baseball.

Alex Bregman got off to a rough start to his rookie campaign, but this slump is now officially longer. He didn't homer in his first 19 major-league games, striking out 20 times and hitting just .169/.235/.234, but the Astros stuck with him and he caught fire through the final month and a half of the season. There's no doubting Bregman's pedigree, but we're now 30 games into the season and he has yet to hit one over the fence, despite playing his home games in a park that is pretty conducive to right-handed power. He hasn't been bad otherwise, making consistent contact and getting on base, but Bregman has been more of a slap hitter in the early going. His average exit velocity of 87.9 mph isn't great, but it is roughly league average. Bottom line: That might be enough of a sign to buy in, if only because he can't keep being this punchless forever.

There is really just one issue with Kenta Maeda: He can't keep the ball in the yard. He has already allowed seven homers in 31 innings of work this season, after allowing 20 in 175 2/3 a year ago and they have been especially poorly timed, with only three coming with the bases empty. Maeda has a .745 OPS against with the bases empty, compared to a .984 mark with runners on, a massive mark even with the assumption that nearly all pitchers fair worse with runners on base. Overall, 59.3 percent of homers have come with the bases empty this season and only eight of his 20 homers allowed last season came with runners on base. There is some element of bad luck involved here, both in terms of the number and the context of the home runs he has allowed. Still, Maeda has been giving up way too many flyballs for his own good and he had trouble with runners on base overall last season. This isn't all bad luck. Bottom line: He's no guarantee to turn it around, but the strikeout and walk rates are good enough that I'm willing to believe in Maeda's chances to figure it out.

Jackie Bradley has been one of the streakiest hitters in the league over the last few seasons, but it is fair to wonder if his struggles this season aren't just the result of a random cold streak. Bradley missed about two weeks with a knee injury in April and is hitting just .140/.213/.209 since coming back from the DL. The team has given no indication that the knee is still an issue, despite the fact that Bradley is wearing a brace on it and was given both Saturday and Sunday off, so we have to assume he's healthy. However, sometimes players play through minor aches that affect their performance more than they think and it's possible that is going on here. Bottom line: With Chris Young potentially encroaching on his playing time, Bradley is a hard player to trust right now, but I'm still not dropping him either.

Gregory Polanco is another player who may be more bothered by a seemingly minor issue than he is letting on. Polanco dealt with a shoulder injury at the end of spring training that put his availability for Opening Day in question, but he played through the issue and just hasn't been right since. The 25-year-old is doing a good job getting on base, but like Bregman, he enters play Monday without a homer on the season. He does have 10 doubles, a strong pace, but has a below-average exit velocity and just a 21.3 percent hard-hit rate, so it's hard to expect much more power with how he has hit the ball. Especially with his groundball rate ballooning to 52.5 percent, a career-high rate. There is something wrong with Polanco's swing, and whether it is the shoulder bothering him or just a mechanical adjustment that is needed, he isn't right yet. Bottom line: Polanco is getting on base and running enough to still be worth starting, but he's going to be a bust if he doesn't find the power soon.

What separates aces from the rest of the pitching world isn't just ability, but consistency. Kevin Gausman can go long stretches where he looks like a top-flight pitcher, and then go through stretches like this one, where he looks like he barely belongs in the majors. Another player I have trouble dropping -- especially after his 3.10 ERA in the second half last season -- Gausman is still just trying to find himself, as evidenced by his unwillingness to trust his best pitch, his splitter. Bottom line: The talent is there, but Gausman has to stay permanently attached to your bench until he proves he deserves otherwise at this point.

Brian Dozier didn't go to the lengths Story has gone to, but he definitely sold out on power last season, increasing his flyball rate to a career-high 47.7 percent last season. That led to a career-best 42 homers, but things have unfortunately regressed for him since. Dozier's flyball rate has dropped all the way to 35.7 percent, without a sizeable increase in line drive rate to make up for it. That's a bad sign, but Dozier hasn't talked about consciously changing his approach so it might just be a bad month. Bottom line: I'm still riding with Dozier while he figures it out.

Some regression was always on the way for Mark Trumbo coming off his career year, but it's been disappointing to see him hit just two homers in 30 games. Trumbo has dropped from his place in the top-10 in average exit velocity last season, but still ranks 23rd, not a bad place to be! He has lost a few ticks of exit velocity on flyballs and line drives, which obviously impact power more, but he is still above the league average at 93.9 mph. Bottom line: Trumbo is hard to trust if he isn't hitting homers, but there's no reason to think he has just lost it. He always has the ability for a five-homer week, making him hard to sit.

Matt Shoemaker is the easiest player on this list to dismiss, because he doesn't have the ace upside you hope to see when you're holding a struggling pitcher. However, he did sport a 2.83 ERA with nearly a strikeout per inning in his final 20 starts, a stretch that saw Shoemaker turn his splitter into his primary pitch, throwing it north of 40 percent of the time. Opposing hitters hit just .188 against the pitch with an .096 ISO and 21.9 percent swinging strike rate, elite marks all around. The splitter has always been Shoemaker's best pitch, but he has had some bad results with it so far, allowing five homers on 42 batted balls against it. That could help explain why he has thrown it just 27.2 percent of the time so far, but history has shown Shoemaker can't be an effective pitcher without the splitter working. Bottom line: If he can't rely on his splitter, you can't rely on him.