Fantasy Baseball H2H Trade Chart: Jeff Samardzija's value, and ranking the top 250

Coming into the season Jeff Samardzija was pretty much an afterthought in Fantasy, for good reason. He entered the season with a 173 ADP at FantasyPros.com, coming off a year in which he posted a 3.81 ERA despite making the move to one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball.

Samardzija wasn't bad, but it was awfully hard to get excited about him after such an underwhelming season. And, on the surface, he's hardly been any better this season, regressing to a 4.86 ERA through his first 19 starts. That would put him within spitting distance of his worst full-season results ever, and coming off seven runs in six innings against the lowly Padres, whoever owns Samardzija is likely pretty fed up with him.

But, of course, we know ERA isn't all that matters when it comes to judging pitching. Samardzija's ERA might be ugly, but it's just about the only thing to dislike about his line. On the season, Samardzija has a 9.8 K/9 and 1.02 BB/9, both by far the best numbers of his career in that regard. He is averaging 6.5 innings per start, and has a 3.51 FIP and 3.07 xFIP, both of which are top-15 marks among qualified starters.

Add it all up, and Samardzija is an obvious buy-low candidate, right? We know ERA is an imperfect (at best!) way to predict a pitcher's future performance, and there are giant signs indicating positive regression is headed his way.

I'm not quite so bullish. If the price is right, I'll go trade for Samardzija – an offer of someone like Brad Peacock or Clint Frazier makes sense in my eye – but despite the pretty peripherals, he's not a must-buy for me. As good as so much of what Samardzija is doing looks, I can't help but feel he might be earning that high-4.00s ERA, at least to an extent.

FIP, xFIP, and the rest of the defense-independent pitching statistics tend to operate under a few basic assumptions – strikeouts are good, walks are bad, and homers are bad. xFIP differentiates from FIP by operating under an additional assumption – that flyballs tend to leave the yard at about the same rate for everyone, over the long run. This is why Samardzija looks like a downright elite pitcher by this metric – his 17.4 percent HR/FB rate has to come back to earth.

However, we've seen with some pitches, they never seem to catch their defense independent pitching stats. For a long time, Javier Vasquez was the poster child for this, and Ricky Nolasco struggled to live up to expectations in the same way for a while; but the true king here is Michael Pineda.

Pineda has always had terrific peripherals, but ends up being just a bit more hittable than you would expect, leading to ultimately disappointing production. He racked up plenty of strikeouts and avoided walks well, but his struggles keeping the ball in the yard limited his utility. And, while we sometimes tried to argue his luck just had to turn, it never really did. My favorite hypothesis for why this was is that Pineda was often too concerned with avoiding walks, inevitably leading too many hittable pitches over the plate in hitter's counts.

I'm not saying Samardzija is the next Pineda, but it's worth considering if he might not have reached a point of diminishing returns with his extremely low walk total, which sits at just 14 in 124 innings of work.

If the price is low enough in trade – or if he ends up dropped – I'm willing to make an offer. However, there's a reason he is outside of the top-150 in my trade values chart, despite the dearth of useful starting pitching and his incredible peripherals. I think there are reasons to believe Samardzija's luck may never turn, and that he might not be a victim of all that much bad luck.