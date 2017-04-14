Fantasy Baseball: It's too early to give up on slow starters like Greg Bird

Even the most reactionary sports fan knows not to overreact to a two-week stretch in the middle of the season, good or bad. When a hot or cold streak comes in the middle of a long season, everyone knows that's just part of the natural ebb and flow of the season.

Last August, for instance, Mike Trout had an eight-game stretch during which he struck out 14 times in 29 trips to the plate, and absolutely nobody thought those eight games mean anything for him moving forward. And they didn't, of course. Trout struck out just 39 times over the final 44 games, hitting .324/.487/.542 in that span.

In 2015, Bryce Harper hit just .194 with three extra-base hits over a 10-game stretch in the middle of July, and followed that up a few weeks later by going 7 for 26 over a seven-game stretch. He would, of course, post a 1.090 OPS over the final 53 games of the season en route to his unanimous MVP selection.

When a stretch like that comes in the middle of a long season, there are enough other at-bats to soften the blow of any cold streak on the overall numbers, which makes it easier to stomach. However, when a season opens with a stretch like that, it's hard not to react, no matter how calm and collected you usually are.

Greg Bird has gotten off to about as rough a start as a popular, consensus breakout candidate possibly could, going just 1 for 20 with 10 strikeouts in his first 22 plate appearances for the Yankees. This is a piece about Bird, and why you shouldn't be worried about him, but the principle applies to just about everyone in baseball right now.

Bird put together a tremendous spring training, reminding Fantasy players of just how good he was in his major-league debut in 2015. Bird appeared in 46 games for the Yankees that season, hitting 11 homers to go with a .261/.343/.529 line. He showed a good eye at the plate and, if he struck out a bit too much, he actually showed a discerning enough eye at the plate that it wasn't unreasonable to expect some improvement in that regard moving forward.

That hasn't happened yet. In fact, Bird has looked pretty lost in the early going, swinging and missing at 21.8 percent of pitches he has seen en route to a sky-high strikeout rate. A foot injury and illness have cost him time, but you might be wondering if Bird just got a bit too overhyped before the season.

After all, he is coming back from a season-long absence due to a shoulder injury, and doesn't exactly have a long track record of success at the major-league level to fall back on. It's not unfair to wonder if he isn't fully recovered from the injury, or that he might not be quite as good as he looked in his cup of coffee in 2015 indicated.

Those might be fair questions to ask, but they probably aren't ones someone who drafted Bird just a few weeks ago should really be considering. Spring training isn't necessarily proof of anything, but it's pretty hard to fake a healthy shoulder, especially when you crushed eight homers in just 51 at-bats. If Bird's shoulder isn't healthy, it's hard to imagine why it would only be an issue now, and not in the spring.

And, whether Bird is actually as good as he looked in 2015 is certainly a fair question, but it isn't one we could reasonably hope to answer after just five games. Bird's swing, with all of the flyballs to the pull side it is expected to generate, remains perfectly tailored to take advantage of Yankees Stadium, and between his 2015 run and his time in the spring this season, Bird had done nothing but hit in a Yankees' uniform before the last five games.

It's too early in the season to change your opinion about a player, especially anyone you invested more than a late-round pick in. it's easy to fall prey to the sunk cost fallacy -- where you believe you have to continue throwing good money after bad because of the cost of your initial investment -- but that's not really what is going on here. It's more that you just don't have enough information after just a few weeks to know whether your investment was a bad one. It's a long season, and even the best players struggle from time to time, and an April slump is not necessarily any more meaningful than an August one.

That is especially true in Bird's case, because he has played just five games to date. He very well may prove to have been overhyped, but it doesn't make much sense to write off the 46 good games in 2015 for five bad ones in April, 2017. Sit Bird until he starts to turn things around, sure. But cutting him at this point would mean giving up on a player with impressive upside far too soon.