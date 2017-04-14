Fantasy Baseball: Mitch Haniger, Manuel Margot lead the top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3

The truth is most everyone has a good hitting matchup this week.

This early in the season, teams' rotations are more or less in sync still, and this week just so happens to be the one where the fifth starters get an extra turn. So when picking out the top 10 sleepers for this week, matchups aren't as much a consideration as usual.

One notable point, though: The Rockies are one of just two teams (along with the Giants) playing only five games this week, and even though three of those games are at Coors Field, the matchups are among the toughest in the league. With so many favorable matchups out there, maybe you shouldn't be as gung-ho about starting Gerardo Parra and Mark Reynolds this time around.

Once again, sleeper hitters are ones owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. If you have a bunch of hitters owned in more leagues than that, you probably don't need a sleeper.

Mitch Haniger CF / Seattle (2017 season) BA: .250 HR: 3 SB: 2 OPS: .925 AB: 40

A weekly fixture in this space, Mitch Haniger has consistently delivered and now gets his best matchups yet: a full seven games against the bottom-feeder Marlins and Athletics rotations.

Manuel Margot CF / San Diego (2017 season) BA: .325 HR: 3 SB: 1 OPS: 1.022 AB: 40

Manuel Margot fetches that same Marlins pitching staff for three games after four against some of the Braves' and Diamondbacks' most homer-prone pitchers. He has delivered surprising power so far and is riding a six-game hit streak.

Travis d'Arnaud C / N.Y. Mets (2017 season) BA: .333 HR: 2 AB: 27 BB: 4 K: 5

Two monster games in the last three days have made perennial curiosity Travis d'Arnaud the top catcher in Head-to-Head points leagues so far, much to the relief of Gary Sanchez owners everywhere.

Mike Napoli 1B / Texas (last five games) BA: .250 HR: 2 OPS: .868 AB: 20 K: 5

With two home runs in his last five games (and another stolen from him by Mike Trout), Mike Napoli seems to be on the verge of one of his patented hot streaks and will face pitchers like Andrew Triggs, Jesse Hahn, Nathan Karns and Jason Hammel this week.

Matt Holliday LF / N.Y. Yankees (2017 season) BA: .276 HR: 1 OPS: .910 BB: 10 K: 5

Even at 37, Matt Holliday has become a fixture in the heart of the Yankees lineup, batting third or fourth every game, and has reached base at a .462 clip so far. He won't qualify as a sleeper much longer.

Corey Dickerson LF / Tampa Bay (2017 season) BA: .324 HR: 2 OPS: .927 AB: 37 K: 11

Already off to a hot start, Corey Dickerson is at his best against righties, getting to bat leadoff against them, and faces six in seven games this week, including the combustible Steven Wright, Jordan Zimmermann and Mike Fiers.

David Freese 3B / Pittsburgh (2017 season) BA: .440 HR: 2 AB: 25 BB: 8 K: 3

Despite missing two games after taking a one-hopper off the chest, David Freese has been the one bright spot in the Pirates lineup so far and isn't slowing down, hitting two doubles and a homer in his past three games.

Josh Reddick LF / Houston (2016 vs. RHP) BA: .322 HR: 10 OPS: .871 BB: 32 K: 37

The Astros have some of the best matchups of any team this week, facing the worst of the Angels and Rays rotations, and since six of them are right-handers, Josh Reddick is the most obvious beneficiary in spite of his underwhelming start.

Joey Gallo 3B / Texas (2017 season) BA: .207 HR: 2 SB: 2 AB: 29 K: 12

A boom-or-bust choice to be sure, Joey Gallo's role is secure for now with Adrian Beltre suffering a setback, and he'll get to pick on the same right-handers Napoli will, making a three- or four-homer week a possibility.

Rajai Davis CF / Oakland (last five games) BA: .375 HR: 1 2B: 3 SB: 1 AB: 16

The longtime lefty masher faces three in his seven games this week, and the righties aren't so imposing either. Rajai Davis has picked it up at the plate of late, but in leagues that deflate the value of steals, he obviously loses much of his appeal.

Best hitter matchups for Week 3

1. Indians @MIN4, @CHW3

2. Astros LAA4, @TB3

3. Diamondbacks @LAD1, @SD3, LAD3

4. Mariners MIA3, @OAK4

5. Athletics TEX3, SEA4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 3

1. Reds BAL3, CHC3

2. White Sox @NYY3, CLE3

3. Angels @HOU4, TOR3

4. Royals SF2, @TEX4

5. Rockies @LAD2, SF3