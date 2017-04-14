Fantasy Baseball: Mitch Haniger, Manuel Margot lead the top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire so far, and both have favorable matchups in Fantasy Week 3 (April 17-23). Scott White gives his top sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period.
The truth is most everyone has a good hitting matchup this week.
This early in the season, teams' rotations are more or less in sync still, and this week just so happens to be the one where the fifth starters get an extra turn. So when picking out the top 10 sleepers for this week, matchups aren't as much a consideration as usual.
One notable point, though: The Rockies are one of just two teams (along with the Giants) playing only five games this week, and even though three of those games are at Coors Field, the matchups are among the toughest in the league. With so many favorable matchups out there, maybe you shouldn't be as gung-ho about starting Gerardo Parra and Mark Reynolds this time around.
Once again, sleeper hitters are ones owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. If you have a bunch of hitters owned in more leagues than that, you probably don't need a sleeper.
Best hitter matchups for Week 3
1. Indians @MIN4, @CHW3
2. Astros LAA4, @TB3
3. Diamondbacks @LAD1, @SD3, LAD3
4. Mariners MIA3, @OAK4
5. Athletics TEX3, SEA4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 3
1. Reds BAL3, CHC3
2. White Sox @NYY3, CLE3
3. Angels @HOU4, TOR3
4. Royals SF2, @TEX4
5. Rockies @LAD2, SF3
