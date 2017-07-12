Play

Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Looking ahead to the second half with Al Melchior

The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half of the season with our crew.

Let's welcome back an old friend and colleague.

Al Melchior makes his triumphant return to the podcast, as he looks ahead to the second half of the season with Scott White and Chris Towers.

Do the guys still have faith in Noah Syndergaard? Should you buy low on Rougned Odor and Danny Duffy?

We also discuss sell-high candidates like Robbie Ray and Eric Hosmer

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

