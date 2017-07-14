Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Next year's top 24, Week 16's underwhelming pitching options, answering emails
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for 2018 and a lot more as we get back to live baseball.
Just out of the All-Star break, our Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast guys are already thinking of 2018, mocking the first two rounds of a 2018 draft. We have those results below.
We also also look through the mostly underwhelming two-start options for Week 16, make some bold predictions for the trade deadline and take your emails heading into the weekend.
Here's our preview for next year's first two rounds:
First Round
1. Mike Trout
2. Paul Goldschmidt
3. Nolan Arenado
4. Mookie Betts
5. Jose Altuve
6. Bryce Harper
7. Clayton Kershaw
8. Carlos Correa
9. Joey Votto
10. Trea Turner
11. Max Scherzer
12. Freddie Freeman
Second Round
13. Aaron Judge
14. Anthony Rizzo
15. Charlie Blackmon
16. Kris Bryant
17. Manny Machado
18. Corey Seager
19. Chris Sale
20. Corey Kluber
21. Daniel Murphy
22. George Springer
23. Giancarlo Stanton
24. Jacob deGrom
