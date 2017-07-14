Play

Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Next year's top 24, Week 16's underwhelming pitching options, answering emails

How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for 2018 and a lot more as we get back to live baseball.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Just out of the All-Star break, our Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast guys are already thinking of 2018, mocking the first two rounds of a 2018 draft. We have those results below.

We also also look through the mostly underwhelming two-start options for Week 16, make some bold predictions for the trade deadline and take your emails heading into the weekend.

Here's our preview for next year's first two rounds:

First Round

1. Mike Trout

2. Paul Goldschmidt

3. Nolan Arenado

4. Mookie Betts

5. Jose Altuve

6. Bryce Harper

7. Clayton Kershaw

8. Carlos Correa

9. Joey Votto

10. Trea Turner

11. Max Scherzer

12. Freddie Freeman

Second Round

13. Aaron Judge 

14. Anthony Rizzo

15. Charlie Blackmon

16. Kris Bryant

17. Manny Machado

18. Corey Seager

19. Chris Sale

20. Corey Kluber

21. Daniel Murphy

22. George Springer

23. Giancarlo Stanton

24. Jacob deGrom

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Jonah Keri Podcast