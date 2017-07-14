Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Next year's top 24, Week 16's underwhelming pitching options, answering emails

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Just out of the All-Star break, our Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast guys are already thinking of 2018, mocking the first two rounds of a 2018 draft. We have those results below.

We also also look through the mostly underwhelming two-start options for Week 16, make some bold predictions for the trade deadline and take your emails heading into the weekend.

Here's our preview for next year's first two rounds:

First Round

1. Mike Trout

2. Paul Goldschmidt

3. Nolan Arenado

4. Mookie Betts

5. Jose Altuve

6. Bryce Harper

7. Clayton Kershaw

8. Carlos Correa

9. Joey Votto

10. Trea Turner

11. Max Scherzer

12. Freddie Freeman

Second Round

13. Aaron Judge

14. Anthony Rizzo

15. Charlie Blackmon

16. Kris Bryant

17. Manny Machado

18. Corey Seager

19. Chris Sale

20. Corey Kluber

21. Daniel Murphy

22. George Springer

23. Giancarlo Stanton

24. Jacob deGrom

