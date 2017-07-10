Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Struggling studs and Fantasy All-Stars

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Baseball takes a midseason break, but we don't.

Chris Towers and Heath Cummings pick their first half Fantasy Baseball Today All-Star team: Joey Votto or Paul Goldschmidt? Marcell Ozuna or Charlie Blackmon? Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw?

Plus, are we still worried about Masahiro Tanaka? Is Luis Castillo a stud?

