Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Struggling studs and Fantasy All-Stars

At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling studs.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Baseball takes a midseason break, but we don't.

Chris Towers and Heath Cummings pick their first half Fantasy Baseball Today All-Star team: Joey Votto or Paul Goldschmidt? Marcell Ozuna or Charlie Blackmon? Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw?

Plus, are we still worried about Masahiro Tanaka? Is Luis Castillo a stud?  

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Jonah Keri Podcast