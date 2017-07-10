Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Struggling studs and Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling studs.
Baseball takes a midseason break, but we don't.
Chris Towers and Heath Cummings pick their first half Fantasy Baseball Today All-Star team: Joey Votto or Paul Goldschmidt? Marcell Ozuna or Charlie Blackmon? Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw?
Plus, are we still worried about Masahiro Tanaka? Is Luis Castillo a stud?
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
