Fantasy baseball position eligibility update: Buster Posey, Kendrys Morales join deep first base pool

If there's one thing most Fantasy players don't really need, it's another first baseman. There's a pretty good chance you've got a 1B-eligible player in your utility spot, and you might have one as a corner infielder too. The bar for entry at other positions is so low, it's almost impossible to justify starting a backup SS or C over a 1B-eligible player when you have the choice.

And, of course, first base tends to be the place you stick a catcher when he needs a day off, or an outfielder when you need to make room for an extra bat in the lineup, which means it tends to be the position where extra eligibility pops up more than most. First base is already deep, and it's going to get deeper every time we do one of these looks at newly eligible players.

This week, Buster Posey and Kendrys Morales joined the position, but only one of those is newsworthy. Posey winds up in the No. 10 spot in my latest first-base rankings update, but it's hard to envision a scenario where you might actually play him there, given how few reliable catchers are out there. Morales, by comparison, comes in at just 20th at first for me, but him gaining eligibility makes me more likely to put him to use, given he was just DH eligible before this.

There were a few other players, particularly in the middle infield, who gained eligibility over the last couple weeks, but things have really slowed down since the start of the season, which makes sense. If you're picking up a new position, you're going to focus on it in spring training, not in the middle of the season, so you'll have a current early on, which will eventually slow to a trickle.

We'll still keep an eye forward on who is on the verge of a new position, but this will probably turn into a semi-weekly feature moving forward.

Gained eligibility

Reyes is moving in the right direction, in more ways than one. He's an afterthought at third base even when times are good, but he looks like a borderline starting shortstop with his bat heating up. Reyes is hitting .306/.375/.592 over the last 13 games, so get him in your lineup.

Owings is a more useful option at short, but flexibility is never a bad thing. I'm not sure I buy him as a 20-30 candidate like he looks right now, but he's certainly worth rostering while he is hot.

Arroyo has been a decent source of power for the Giants, but his nearly 30 percent strikeout rate is really holding him back. He's only viable as a deep SS sleeper.

1 game away

The Diamondbacks continue to say they won't try Bradley in the rotation, but I'm skeptical. He's struggled in his turns in the rotation, but is still clearly talented, and has tapped into more velocity out of the 'pen. We saw guys like Danny Duffy, Mike Montgomery and David Phelps sustain improved velocity upon moving to the rotation from the bullpen, and Bradley could be an intriguing option as a SPARP (starting pitcher as relief pitcher) if the Diamondbacks opt to try him there.

Bregman started four games in a row when Carlos Correa was out, which means he is just an injury replacement or off-day for Correa from getting his SS eligibility. His bat hasn't been as good as we hoped, but it would play at short.

The Astros are trying to find a spot for Gonzalez, who has played at least 25 innings this season at four different positions. He's got pop, but unless he has an everyday role, it may not matter.

2 games away

All three are must-start players where they are currently eligible, so this is just about adding flexibility to your lineup decisions.

Rizzo getting 2B eligibility would be a real game changer, of course, because you might be able to find a 1B to fill in who is better than your best 2B option, but he hasn't logged an appearance there since doing so three times in a five-game stretch ending April 21. It's going to be impossible to say when Rizzo might get his 2B eligibility, but it seems likely to happen at some point.

3 games away