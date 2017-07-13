Fantasy Baseball Prospects Report: The 10 prospects who've upped their stock the most, led by Bo Bichette and Scott Kingery

If you want my take on the top prospects in baseball right now, you've come to the wrong place. My midseason top 25 came out earlier this week, and you can see that here.

What you've stumbled upon here is meant to supplement that list and to highlight some of the prospects who didn't belong in the top 25 but who nonetheless deserve some love.

Why? They weren't a big deal prior to this year. They're the fresh faces, the prospects who might still be on the waiver wire even in dynasty leagues.

I've ranked them, yes, but not in terms of how talented they are or how rosterable in Fantasy. These are the 10 prospects who've upped their stock the most.

For any action you should take as a result, you'll just have to read on.

All stats are updated through Wednesday, July 12.

1. Bo Bichette , SS, Toronto Blue Jays

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Age: 19 (3/5/98)

2017 levels: low Class A, high Class A

2017 stats: .380 BA (292 AB), 11 HR, 32 2B, 12 SB, 1.068 OPS, 29 BB, 57 K

Bichette put together a .427 batting average and 1.182 OPS in Rookie ball last year, but complicated (and some might say exaggerated) swing mechanics made him too hit-or-miss for most evaluators. An encore performance a step up the minor-league ladder now puts him among best prospects in baseball (15th in my midseason top 25).

2. Scott Kingery , 2B, Philadelphia Phillies

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Age: 23 (4/29/94)

2017 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2017 stats: .312 BA (327 AB), 22 HR, 23 SB, .976 OPS, 30 BB, 64 K

Presumed to be just a slap-hitting table-setter, Kingery was a fringe prospect in a deep Phillies system at the start of the year, but as the minors' only 20-20 man to this point this season, he's now a big part of their plans, perhaps as soon as this year. His four home runs in 49 at-bats at Triple-A show his breakthrough wasn't just a product of hitter-friendly Double-A Reading.

3. Jack Flaherty , SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Age: 21 (10/15/95)

2017 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2017 stats: 8-3, 2.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 94 IP, 22 BB, 97 K

Flaherty has taken a step back since his move up to Triple-A, getting burned by the long ball in the hitter-friendly PCL. But the improvements he made at Double-A, where he put together a 1.42 ERA in 10 starts, have more or less translated. Gaining a couple miles per hour this year, he now has the velocity to match his size in addition to plus command and an advanced secondary arsenal.

4. Walker Buehler , SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Age: 22 (7/28/94)

2017 levels: high Class A, Double-A

2017 stats: 2-2, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 61 2/3 IP, 17 BB, 83 K

Walker's raw ability wasn't lost on anyone prior to this year, but his professional career had yet to get off the ground because of Tommy John surgery, leaving evaluators with more questions than answers. But he has so thoroughly dominated the minors with his 99-mph fastball and swing-and-miss breaking ball that there's some talk of him lengthening the Dodgers bullpen down the stretch.

5. Rhys Hoskins , 1B, Phillies

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Age: 24 (3/17/93)

2017 levels: Triple-A

2017 stats: .289 BA (304 AB), 20 HR, 66 RBI, .961 OPS, 47 BB, 53 K

Hoskins was kind of last year's Scott Kingery, ranking second in all the minors in home runs but getting little credit for it because of Double-A Reading's reputation as a hitter's haven. No excuses now. The 24-year-old has been the minors' most polished all-around hitter this year, and the only reason he hasn't reached the majors yet is because the Phillies need to find a taker for Tommy Joseph first.

6. Ryan McMahon , 3B, Colorado Rockies

Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Age: 22 (12/14/94)

2017 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2017 stats: .353 BA (317 AB), 14 HR, 31 2B, 11 SB, .998 OPS, 29 BB, 62 K

McMahon only qualifies for this list because of how much his stock plummeted a year ago, when he hit .242 with a .724 OPS at Double-A Hartford. But he hit .326 with a .926 OPS in a return stint there this year, cutting way down on his strikeouts, and is now just an injury away from wreaking havoc on Coors Field, be it at third base, first base or even second base.

7. Corbin Burnes , SP, Milwaukee Brewers

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Age: 22 (10/22/94)

2017 levels: high Class A, Double-A

2017 stats: 7-1, 1.06 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 102 1/3 IP, 22 BB, 99 K

Baseball America nearly left Burnes out of the Brewers' top 30 at the start of the year, so even just referring to him as a "prospect" then would have been a stretch. Learning to incorporate his lower body in his delivery this spring has given him more consistent velocity and refined his command, leading to some out-of-this-world numbers that have only improved with his move up to Double-A.

8. Austin Hays , OF, Baltimore Orioles

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Age: 22 (7/5/95)

2017 levels: high Class A, Double-A

2017 stats: .328 BA (335 AB), 19 HR, .934 OPS, 15 BB, 51 K

A third-round pick in the 2016 draft, Hays wasn't expected to take to the minors so quickly, but the Orioles seem to have gotten his best-case scenario. His contact rate has only improved with his move up to Double-A, and his power potential isn't in question. He'll need to learn to work the count a little better to rank among the top outfield prospects in the game, though.

9. Michael Chavis , 3B, Boston Red Sox

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Age: 21 (8/11/95)

2017 levels: high Class A, Double-A

2017 stats: .307 BA (283 AB), 21 HR, 63 RBI, .981 OPS, 22 BB, 68 K

Considered a bust after the Red Sox took him 26th overall in the 2014 draft, Chavis has suddenly begun to make good on his potential, pacing the Carolina League in just about every offensive category before moving up to Double-A, where he has done little in 17 games. His biggest issue now, though, is that he's in the same organization as Rafael Devers .

10. Ryan Mountcastle , SS, Orioles

Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Age: 20 (2/18/97)

2017 levels: high Class A

2017 stats: .311 BA (341 AB), 15 HR, 33 2B, .885 OPS, 13 BB, 57 K

Moutncastle was thought to have pretty good power potential for a shortstop, but for it to manifest so completely at such a young age is a great sign for his future. Only problem is that scouts view him as more of a left fielder or first baseman long-term, and his power will need to keep developing for him to carve out a regular role at either of those spots.

Honorable mentions

Lucas Sims , SP, Atlanta Braves : Kind of like Ryan McMahon in that his stock could only rise because of how much it previously fell, Sims has nonetheless positioned himself as next-in-line in a pitching-rich organization by drastically improving his control without sacrificing his strikeout-per-inning stuff. His high home run rate at Triple-A Gwinnett is cause for concern, though.

Yordan Alvarez, 1B, Houston Astros : The Cuban defector always had a sweet left-handed swing but also a poor defensive profile and power that was more theoretical than proven. It's proven now, though, seeing as the 20-year-old has hit .333 with 10 homers and a 1.020 OPS between two levels of A-ball -- and with a high walk rate to boot.

Tyler Mahle , SP, Cincinnati Reds : Mahle's fastball has always earned high marks and helped him deliver a 1.59 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 starts at Double-A this year, but he has struggled with his move to Triple-A and is still working to develop a secondary arsenal. With a similar profile to Tony Cingrani (albeit throwing right-handed), he may ultimately wind up in the same place -- the bullpen.