Fantasy Baseball: Ranking newcomers Jean Segura and Eduardo Rodriguez among the top 30 DL stashes
Injury spots filling up? Some big names have gone on the DL in recent weeks, which may have forced you to make some tough decisions. Scott White updates his DL players to stash.
We're moving backward.
Nearly a month has passed since I last examined the top DL stashes in Fantasy Baseball, but many of the same names remain. So naturally, you'd expect them to rank higher than they did at last check-in, having had more time to recover. Being closer to a return makes a player more stashable, after all.
But they've instead gone the other way. Zach Britton has moved down four spots even though he's in the final two weeks of his recovery. Ditto for Mitch Haniger and Felix Hernandez .
The reason isn't some big secret: Players keep getting hurt -- or more accurately, they're going on the DL in record numbers, but it's not always clear how hurt they are. Changing the minimum DL stay from 15 days to 10 this season has encouraged teams to use an abundance of caution and, in some (ahem) dodgier cases, to abuse the system.
It's to the point that going just 30 deep is kind of short-changing this list, but the bottom line is you can only afford to roster so many DL players. Roster space is valuable, and particularly in leagues that use daily lineups, bench players are necessary. If the threshold for a rosterable DL player rises with the changing landscape, so be it.
(Relax. I'll touch on some of the overflow below.)
|1
A.J. Pollock Arizona CF
|strained groin
|2
Mike Trout L.A. Angels CF
|thumb surgery
|3
Madison Bumgarner San Francisco SP
|sprained shoulder
|4
Noah Syndergaard N.Y. Mets SP
|strained lat
|5
Freddie Freeman Atlanta 1B
|fractured wrist
|6
Yoenis Cespedes N.Y. Mets LF
|strained hamstring
|7
Jean Segura Seattle SS
|high ankle sprain
|8
Ryan Braun Milwaukee LF
|strained calf
|9
Cole Hamels Texas SP
|strained oblique
|10
Danny Duffy Kansas City SP
|strained oblique
|11
Aroldis Chapman N.Y. Yankees RP
|rotator cuff inflammation
|12
Zach Britton Baltimore RP
|strained forearm
|13
Eduardo Rodriguez Boston SP
|knee subluxation
|14
Alex Wood L.A. Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation
|15
Justin Turner L.A. Dodgers 3B
|strained hamstring
|16
Ian Kinsler Detroit 2B
|strained hamstring
|17
Mitch Haniger Seattle RF
|strained oblique
|18
Steven Matz N.Y. Mets SP
|strained elbow
|19
Aaron Sanchez Toronto SP
|torn fingernail
|20
Jameson Taillon Pittsburgh SP
|testicular cancer
|21
Jon Gray Colorado SP
|fractured foot
|22
Carlos Rodon Chi. White Sox SP
|biceps bursitis
|23
Wilson Ramos Tampa Bay C
|knee surgery
|24
Dustin Pedroia Boston 2B
|sprained wrist
|25
Trevor Cahill San Diego SP
|strained shoulder
|26
Felix Hernandez Seattle SP
|shoulder bursitis
|27
Tom Murphy Colorado C
|fractured forearm
|28
Jeurys Familia N.Y. Mets RP
|blood clot in shoulder
|29
Cam Bedrosian L.A. Angels RP
|strained groin
|30
David Dahl Colorado LF
|stress reaction in ribcage
- Of course, the 10-day DL can't be blamed for the number out-and-out studs who've fallen victim to more significant injuries in recent weeks.
Mike Trout
,
Madison Bumgarner
,
Noah Syndergaard
and
Freddie Freeman
are each more than a month away from returning (and thus bridge the A.J. Pollock-Yoenis Cespedes divide that spans about a dozen names in my outfield rankings), but of course no one would dream of dropping them because of the kind of impact they'll make when healthy.
- One of the newest additions to this list,
Jean Segura
, doesn't have the clearest of timetables. Between that and the increasingly foreign concept of position scarcity, his ranking is less than straightforward, and you could make the case to slot him as low as 12th, depending whether his shortstop eligibility matters to you and how your format rewards contributions like stolen bases and walks. He sounds optimistic he'll be back before the end of the month, though.
- The value your format places starting pitching could drop Segura below
Alex Wood
and
Eduardo Rodriguez
as well. The left-handers, who were bordering on high-end status when they landed on the DL, also have elusive timetables, but Wood may only be a turn away from returning. Rodriguez has contended with this same injury before, even missing two months at the start of last season, but the
Boston Red Sox
hope this instance is mild enough to cost him just 3-4 weeks.
- After a long wait, Mitch Haniger and
Steven Matz
could both return before the end of the week, but while each has shown promise in limited opportunities, both remain largely unproven. Still, they're 90 percent owned in CBS Sports leagues for a reason, and now obviously wouldn't be the time to cut bait.
-
Jameson Taillon
is only about a month removed from surgery, but with two dominant rehab outings under his belt, his cancer battle is pointing to a happy resolution. One more should have him in the big leagues. At least from a 12-team perspective, he's the cut-off for must-own status.
- Two who may not be getting enough attention on this list are
Wilson Ramos
and
Tom Murphy
. Both have begun rehab assignment and may only be a week or two away from returning to the majors. Murphy is probably the closer of the two, but of course he's not as proven as Ramos, who gave
Buster Posey
and
Jonathan Lucroy
a run for the top catcher spot last year. That's about the one position -- even relative to shortstop -- where there's an honest-to-goodness scarcity, which makes a mostly speculative pickup like Murphy, whose power potential could lead to massive production at Coors Field, a high priority.
- Rounding out the list,
Cam Bedrosian
has become something of a long shot to reclaim the closer role from the surprising
Bud Norris
, but if you've stashed him this long, you might as well see it through to be sure. He's the more talented of the two, after all. "Seeing it through" is kind of the idea behind
David Dahl
as well, even though his rehab has stalled and he might miss the entire first half. A
Colorado Rockies
outfielder with a top-prospect pedigree is still a more appealing stash than a concussed
Jacoby Ellsbury
.
- Ellsbury was one of the near misses for this list -- and mostly because his concussion symptoms still haven't dissipated, which makes for the murkiest of timetables.
Cameron Maybin
and
Charlie Morton
have both flashed genuine mixed-league potential and are both probably looking at shorter recovery periods, but since they're fringy even when healthy, you shouldn't feel obligated to stash them. Tyson Ross, who's due back this week from the same procedure that has derailed
Matt Harvey
, and
Greg Bird
, who was one of April's biggest disappointments after a monster spring training, harbor some upside still, but they have a long way to go to regain my trust.
-
Odubel Herrera bounces back
Odubel Herrera has fought his way out of an extended slump and needs to be added immediately...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Kole Calhoun showed signs of life with a two-homer game Thursday. Where does he rank among...
-
What to know for Week 10
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the key storylines for Week 10 of the Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 10: Ranking two-start pitchers
Would you start Masahiro Tanaka and Jose Quintana in spite of their struggles? Scott White...
-
Podcast: Trade talk, Week 10
Looking to make some trades over the weekend? We talk buy low and sell high candidates, some...
-
Slider becomes key for Manaea
The development of a third pitch is often crucial for a young pitcher, and Sean Manaea seems...