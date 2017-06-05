Fantasy Baseball: Ranking newcomers Jean Segura and Eduardo Rodriguez among the top 30 DL stashes

We're moving backward.

Nearly a month has passed since I last examined the top DL stashes in Fantasy Baseball, but many of the same names remain. So naturally, you'd expect them to rank higher than they did at last check-in, having had more time to recover. Being closer to a return makes a player more stashable, after all.

But they've instead gone the other way. Zach Britton has moved down four spots even though he's in the final two weeks of his recovery. Ditto for Mitch Haniger and Felix Hernandez .

The reason isn't some big secret: Players keep getting hurt -- or more accurately, they're going on the DL in record numbers, but it's not always clear how hurt they are. Changing the minimum DL stay from 15 days to 10 this season has encouraged teams to use an abundance of caution and, in some (ahem) dodgier cases, to abuse the system.

It's to the point that going just 30 deep is kind of short-changing this list, but the bottom line is you can only afford to roster so many DL players. Roster space is valuable, and particularly in leagues that use daily lineups, bench players are necessary. If the threshold for a rosterable DL player rises with the changing landscape, so be it.

(Relax. I'll touch on some of the overflow below.)