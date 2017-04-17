Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top DL stashes, with Kendall Graveman and Josh Donaldson among the latest additions

Not again!

That's all I could think as I removed Kendall Graveman from my lineup just now, having already lost Gary Sanchez and Josh Donaldson in consecutive weeks.

Know the feeling? Of course you do. Not a night goes by without a significant player or three landing on the DL, a problem amplified by the new 10-day minimum (the effects of which I discussed just last week ).

If you've been the victim several times over, you may have some tough choices to make. Some leagues offer only two DL slots, after all. Shoot, some offer none. Injuries that don't fit into your DL spots spill onto your bench, and eventually, you run out of usable players there.

Long story short, you may have to cut someone who you had every intention of stashing.

The goal here is to help you prioritize by answering three questions:

How good is the player?

How hurt is the player?

When will he return?



The first and third items are pretty obvious, but the second is important also. If an injury is so severe that you don't know how it'll impact the player when he returns, it lowers his stock significantly. More than anything, you want to stash players who you're confident will help you when they do return, which is why timetable is only third in priority. The difference between two weeks and four weeks isn't as substantial this early in the year.