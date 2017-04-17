Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top DL stashes, with Kendall Graveman and Josh Donaldson among the latest additions
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help you prioritize who to stash and who to drop.
Not again!
That's all I could think as I removed Kendall Graveman from my lineup just now, having already lost Gary Sanchez and Josh Donaldson in consecutive weeks.
Know the feeling? Of course you do. Not a night goes by without a significant player or three landing on the DL, a problem amplified by the new 10-day minimum (the effects of which I discussed just last week ).
If you've been the victim several times over, you may have some tough choices to make. Some leagues offer only two DL slots, after all. Shoot, some offer none. Injuries that don't fit into your DL spots spill onto your bench, and eventually, you run out of usable players there.
Long story short, you may have to cut someone who you had every intention of stashing.
The goal here is to help you prioritize by answering three questions:
- How good is the player?
- How hurt is the player?
- When will he return?
The first and third items are pretty obvious, but the second is important also. If an injury is so severe that you don't know how it'll impact the player when he returns, it lowers his stock significantly. More than anything, you want to stash players who you're confident will help you when they do return, which is why timetable is only third in priority. The difference between two weeks and four weeks isn't as substantial this early in the year.
|1
Josh Donaldson Toronto 3B
|strained calf
|2
Trea Turner Washington SS
|strained hamstring
|3
Buster Posey San Francisco C
|concussion
|4
Jean Segura Seattle SS
|strained hamstring
|5
David Price Boston SP
|strained elbow
|6
Gary Sanchez N.Y. Yankees C
|strained biceps
|7
Ian Desmond Colorado 1B
|fractured hand
|8
J.D. Martinez Detroit RF
|sprained foot
|9
Zach Britton Baltimore RP
|strained forearm
|10
Adrian Beltre Texas 3B
|strained calf
|11
Jackie Bradley Boston CF
|sprained knee
|12
Matt Kemp Atlanta RF
|strained hamstring
|13
Jason Kipnis Cleveland 2B
|shoulder inflammation
|14
Aaron Sanchez Toronto SP
|blister
|15
Rich Hill L.A. Dodgers SP
|blister
|16
Carlos Rodon Chi. White Sox SP
|tight biceps
|17
Steven Matz N.Y. Mets SP
|strained elbow
|18
Kendall Graveman Oakland SP
|strained shoulder
|19
Jon Gray Colorado SP
|fractured foot
|20
Garrett Richards L.A. Angels SP
|strained biceps
|21
David Dahl Colorado LF
|stress reaction in ribcage
|22
Jake Odorizzi Tampa Bay SP
|strained hamstring
|23
Brandon Finnegan Cincinnati SP
|strained shoulder
|24
Sonny Gray Oakland SP
|strained lat
|25
Carter Capps San Diego RP
|Tommy John surgery
|26
Sam Dyson Texas RP
|hand contusion
|27
Marcus Semien Oakland SS
|fractured wrist
|28
Wilson Ramos Tampa Bay C
|torn ACL
|29
Tom Murphy Colorado C
|fractured forearm
|30
Devin Mesoraco Cincinnati C
|hip surgery
- The top four on this list are all high-end players with timetables that measure in days rather than weeks (though Donaldson's is still a matter of speculation), but the next few aren't as close to returning. The gap between
Jean Segura
and
Jackie Bradley
is several players deep even though they're both nearing activation.
- That said, I couldn't envision dropping any of the top 15 ( Rich Hill on up), regardless of the hardship it presented me. The highest on this list who I have dropped in a league is No. 21, David Dahl , who isn't guaranteed a role or even a major-league job when he returns. His upside is so enticing, though, that it's a move I'd only advise under duress.
- Format begins to come into play around that point. In formats where pitching is of greater priority -- such as our standard Head-to-Head points leagues -- Jake Odorizzi , Brandon Finnegan and Sonny Gray are preferable to Dahl, though individual need has some say there as well. Likewise, in leagues where saves are scarce, Carter Capps is of greater priority since he's likely to assume the closer role in San Diego at some point this season.
- Beleaguered closer Sam Dyson , who has bombed in four of his six appearances, landed on the DL Monday with a right hand contusion. Yeah, OK. I'm not counting on him reclaiming the job when he returns, but in most leagues, prospective closers are more valuable than power-hitting shortstops facing a two-month absence (i.e., Marcus Semien ).
- Players whose timetables are nothing more than a wild guess at this point include Zach Britton , Sanchez and Hill. I've taken a more pessimistic view with each, anticipating several weeks without them. If we find out they'll be activated after the minimum 10 days, each moves up 2-3 spots.
- J.A. Happ (sore elbow) is expected to land on the DL in the next day or two. He'd both slot directly behind Hill with the information we have today, though his injury could be of enough severity to drop him further down the rankings.
