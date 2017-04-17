Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top DL stashes, with Kendall Graveman and Josh Donaldson among the latest additions

Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help you prioritize who to stash and who to drop.

Not again!

That's all I could think as I removed Kendall Graveman from my lineup just now, having already lost Gary Sanchez and Josh Donaldson in consecutive weeks.

Know the feeling? Of course you do. Not a night goes by without a significant player or three landing on the DL, a problem amplified by the new 10-day minimum (the effects of which I discussed just last week ).

If you've been the victim several times over, you may have some tough choices to make. Some leagues offer only two DL slots, after all. Shoot, some offer none. Injuries that don't fit into your DL spots spill onto your bench, and eventually, you run out of usable players there.

Long story short, you may have to cut someone who you had every intention of stashing.

The goal here is to help you prioritize by answering three questions:

  1. How good is the player?
  2. How hurt is the player?
  3. When will he return? 

The first and third items are pretty obvious, but the second is important also. If an injury is so severe that you don't know how it'll impact the player when he returns, it lowers his stock significantly. More than anything, you want to stash players who you're confident will help you when they do return, which is why timetable is only third in priority. The difference between two weeks and four weeks isn't as substantial this early in the year.

Top DL stashes
1
Josh Donaldson Toronto 3B
strained calf
2
Trea Turner Washington SS
strained hamstring
3
Buster Posey San Francisco C
concussion
4
Jean Segura Seattle SS
strained hamstring
5
David Price Boston SP
strained elbow
6
Gary Sanchez N.Y. Yankees C
strained biceps
7
Ian Desmond Colorado 1B
fractured hand
8
J.D. Martinez Detroit RF
sprained foot
9
Zach Britton Baltimore RP
strained forearm
10
Adrian Beltre Texas 3B
strained calf
11
Jackie Bradley Boston CF
sprained knee
12
Matt Kemp Atlanta RF
strained hamstring
13
Jason Kipnis Cleveland 2B
shoulder inflammation
14
Aaron Sanchez Toronto SP
blister
15
Rich Hill L.A. Dodgers SP
blister
16
Carlos Rodon Chi. White Sox SP
tight biceps
17
Steven Matz N.Y. Mets SP
strained elbow
18
Kendall Graveman Oakland SP
strained shoulder
19
Jon Gray Colorado SP
fractured foot
20
Garrett Richards L.A. Angels SP
strained biceps
21
David Dahl Colorado LF
stress reaction in ribcage
22
Jake Odorizzi Tampa Bay SP
strained hamstring
23
Brandon Finnegan Cincinnati SP
strained shoulder
24
Sonny Gray Oakland SP
strained lat
25
Carter Capps San Diego RP
Tommy John surgery
26
Sam Dyson Texas RP
hand contusion
27
Marcus Semien Oakland SS
fractured wrist
28
Wilson Ramos Tampa Bay C
torn ACL
29
Tom Murphy Colorado C
fractured forearm
30
Devin Mesoraco Cincinnati C
hip surgery
  • The top four on this list are all high-end players with timetables that measure in days rather than weeks (though Donaldson's is still a matter of speculation), but the next few aren't as close to returning. The gap between Jean Segura and Jackie Bradley is several players deep even though they're both nearing activation.
  • That said, I couldn't envision dropping any of the top 15 ( Rich Hill on up), regardless of the hardship it presented me. The highest on this list who I have dropped in a league is No. 21, David Dahl , who isn't guaranteed a role or even a major-league job when he returns. His upside is so enticing, though, that it's a move I'd only advise under duress.
  • Format begins to come into play around that point. In formats where pitching is of greater priority -- such as our standard Head-to-Head points leagues -- Jake Odorizzi , Brandon Finnegan and Sonny Gray are preferable to Dahl, though individual need has some say there as well. Likewise, in leagues where saves are scarce, Carter Capps is of greater priority since he's likely to assume the closer role in San Diego at some point this season.
  • Beleaguered closer Sam Dyson , who has bombed in four of his six appearances, landed on the DL Monday with a right hand contusion. Yeah, OK. I'm not counting on him reclaiming the job when he returns, but in most leagues, prospective closers are more valuable than power-hitting shortstops facing a two-month absence (i.e., Marcus Semien ).
  • Players whose timetables are nothing more than a wild guess at this point include Zach Britton , Sanchez and Hill. I've taken a more pessimistic view with each, anticipating several weeks without them. If we find out they'll be activated after the minimum 10 days, each moves up 2-3 spots.
  • J.A. Happ (sore elbow) is expected to land on the DL in the next day or two. He'd both slot directly behind Hill with the information we have today, though his injury could be of enough severity to drop him further down the rankings.
