Fantasy Baseball Rotisserie Trade Chart: Ranking the top 250 trade assets and selling Eric Thames

Nobody wants to trade away the best hitter in the world, which is exactly what Eric Thames looks like right now. The flip side is that everyone wants to trade for Eric Thames. That makes me giddy if I'm the Thames owner.

To be clear, I'm not doubting Thames' power or how it will translate to the majors any longer. I have moved him up considerably in this week's chart, into the top 100 overall. But his perceived value is so much higher. I ran a poll on Twitter asking if people would rather trade him for Jose Abreu, Carlos Santana or Chris Davis. The plurality (40 percent) voted for none of the above. That means there's a chance you could do even better in a trade.

Chances you didn't draft Thames as your starting first baseman or outfielder and have a need somewhere else. I could see trading Thames for a middle infielder like Jonathan Villar or an outfielder like Billy Hamilton if you need steals. You could very likely get an elite closer from the team that stockpiled them and now realizes they don't have enough hitting. Maybe target the Starling Marte owner in your league and see if you can get a top 20 starting pitcher.

Yes, if Thames is even a top 25 hitter the rest of the year you're going to regret these trades. The greater likelihood is that he cools off and/or the league makes adjustments that makes him more like a borderline top 12 first baseman. I would be surprised if his value is ever as high as it is right now.

Before we get to the trade chart, let's grade a few trades.

@heathcummingssr I traded Yangervis Solarte and Eric Thames and I got Jose Altuve — Alex Hebert (@lazrtagchampion) April 19, 2017

Now this is how you sell high on Eric Thames! As much as I love Solarte as an underrated player you need to add much more to Thames to equal Jose Altuve. The trade chart loves it and so do I. A+

@heathcummingssr I sent Machado, Brantley, and Sal Perez for M. Cabrera, M. Tanaka, and B. McCann. #GRADETHATTRADE — Chet Briquette (@TeamPlanalp) April 19, 2017

The trade chart has this as a crushing defeat and I can't really argue. I don't mind the idea of selling Michael Brantley and his injury risk, but the three players you're receiving all feel risky themselves. You're giving up the best player in the deal and Brian McCann is a replacement level piece. D-

@heathcummingssr Obp carlos santana gerrit cole for edwin encarnacion — Danny Perez (@perezdaniel0811) April 19, 2017

I'm on board with buying low on Edwin Encarnacion, but is this low enough? The trade chart says no, but as we discussed last time, the trade chart tends to have a bias toward the side with more players. Santana and Encarnacion are both better in the OBP format, with Encarnacion having a higher upside in every category but steals. I don't feel like that edge in upside is enough to make up for the inclusion of Cole, who still has top 15 upside. C-