Fantasy Baseball Rotisserie Trade Chart: Ranking the top 250 trade assets and selling Eric Thames

Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.

Nobody wants to trade away the best hitter in the world, which is exactly what Eric Thames looks like right now. The flip side is that everyone wants to trade for Eric Thames. That makes me giddy if I'm the Thames owner.

To be clear, I'm not doubting Thames' power or how it will translate to the majors any longer. I have moved him up considerably in this week's chart, into the top 100 overall. But his perceived value is so much higher. I ran a poll on Twitter asking if people would rather trade him for Jose Abreu, Carlos Santana or Chris Davis. The plurality (40 percent) voted for none of the above. That means there's a chance you could do even better in a trade. 

Chances you didn't draft Thames as your starting first baseman or outfielder and have a need somewhere else. I could see trading Thames for a middle infielder like Jonathan Villar or an outfielder like Billy Hamilton if you need steals. You could very likely get an elite closer from the team that stockpiled them and now realizes they don't have enough hitting. Maybe target the Starling Marte owner in your league and see if you can get a top 20 starting pitcher. 

Yes, if Thames is even a top 25 hitter the rest of the year you're going to regret these trades. The greater likelihood is that he cools off and/or the league makes adjustments that makes him more like a borderline top 12 first baseman. I would be surprised if his value is ever as high as it is right now.

Before we get to the trade chart, let's grade a few trades.

Now this is how you sell high on Eric Thames! As much as I love Solarte as an underrated player you need to add much more to Thames to equal Jose Altuve. The trade chart loves it and so do I. A+

The trade chart has this as a crushing defeat and I can't really argue. I don't mind the idea of selling Michael Brantley and his injury risk, but the three players you're receiving all feel risky themselves. You're giving up the best player in the deal and Brian McCann is a replacement level piece. D-

I'm on board with buying low on Edwin Encarnacion, but is this low enough? The trade chart says no, but as we discussed last time, the trade chart tends to have a bias toward the side with more players. Santana and Encarnacion are both better in the OBP format, with Encarnacion having a higher upside in every category but steals. I don't feel like that edge in upside is enough to make up for the inclusion of Cole, who still has top 15 upside. C-

Roto Trade Chart
Rank Player Team (Pos) Value
1 Mike Trout LAA (CF) 50
2 Nolan Arenado COL (3B) 45
3 Mookie Betts BOS (RF) 45
4 Jose Altuve HOU (2B) 45
5 Kris Bryant CHC (3B) 43
6 Paul Goldschmidt ARI (1B) 43
7 Bryce Harper WAS (RF) 43
8 Manny Machado BAL (3B) 43
9 Anthony Rizzo CHC (1B) 42
10 Clayton Kershaw LAD (SP) 40
11 Charlie Blackmon COL (CF) 39
12 Corey Seager LAD (SS) 39
13 Joey Votto CIN (1B) 39
14 Carlos Correa HOU (SS) 39
15 Josh Donaldson TOR (3B) 39
16 Max Scherzer WAS (SP) 38
17 A.J. Pollock ARI (CF) 37
18 George Springer HOU (RF) 37
19 Madison Bumgarner SF (SP) 37
20 Chris Sale BOS (SP) 37
21 Daniel Murphy WAS (2B) 35
22 Jake Arrieta CHC (SP) 35
23 Miguel Cabrera DET (1B) 32
24 Trea Turner WAS (CF) 30
25 Francisco Lindor CLE (SS) 30
26 Noah Syndergaard NYM (SP) 30
27 Brian Dozier MIN (2B) 30
28 Edwin Encarnacion CLE (DH) 27
29 Giancarlo Stanton MIA (RF) 26
30 Nelson Cruz SEA (DH) 26
31 Xander Bogaerts BOS (SS) 26
32 Robinson Cano SEA (2B) 25
33 Corey Kluber CLE (SP) 25
34 Yoenis Cespedes NYM (LF) 25
35 Ryan Braun MIL (LF) 25
36 Johnny Cueto SF (SP) 25
37 Jon Lester CHC (SP) 25
38 Jacob deGrom NYM (SP) 25
39 Wil Myers SD (1B) 25
40 Freddie Freeman ATL (1B) 25
41 Yu Darvish TEX (SP) 25
42 Stephen Strasburg WAS (SP) 25
43 Chris Archer TB (SP) 25
44 Carlos Gonzalez COL (RF) 25
45 Mark Trumbo BAL (RF) 24
46 Chris Davis BAL (1B) 24
47 Buster Posey SF (C) 23
48 Jonathan Lucroy TEX (C) 23
49 Andrew McCutchen PIT (CF) 22
50 Adam Jones BAL (CF) 21
51 Matt Carpenter STL (3B) 21
52 Christian Yelich MIA (LF) 20
53 J.D. Martinez DET (RF) 20
54 Gregory Polanco PIT (RF) 20
55 Kyle Schwarber CHC (LF) 19
56 Carlos Carrasco CLE (SP) 18
57 Carlos Martinez STL (SP) 18
58 Kyle Seager SEA (3B) 18
59 Cole Hamels TEX (SP) 18
60 Justin Verlander DET (SP) 18
61 Matt Kemp ATL (RF) 18
62 Justin Upton DET (LF) 18
63 Billy Hamilton CIN (CF) 18
64 David Price BOS (SP) 18
65 Khris Davis OAK (LF) 18
66 Willson Contreras CHC (C) 17
67 Wade Davis CHC (RP) 17
68 Aroldis Chapman NYY (RP) 17
69 Kenley Jansen LAD (RP) 17
70 James Paxton SEA (SP) 17
71 Danny Salazar CLE (SP) 17
72 Lance McCullers HOU (SP) 17
73 Aledmys Diaz STL (SS) 15
74 Lorenzo Cain KC (CF) 15
75 Odubel Herrera PHI (CF) 15
76 Craig Kimbrel BOS (RP) 15
77 Trevor Story COL (SS) 15
78 Rougned Odor TEX (2B) 15
79 Jean Segura SEA (2B) 15
80 Zack Greinke ARI (SP) 15
81 Gerrit Cole PIT (SP) 15
82 Jonathan Villar MIL (SS) 15
83 Dee Gordon MIA (2B) 14
84 Ian Desmond COL (CF) 14
85 Stephen Piscotty STL (RF) 14
86 Masahiro Tanaka NYY (SP) 14
87 Danny Duffy KC (SP) 14
88 Jeurys Familia NYM (RP) 14
89 Carlos Santana CLE (DH) 14
90 Mark Melancon SF (RP) 14
91 Cody Allen CLE (RP) 14
92 Eduardo Nunez SF (3B) 14
93 Alex Bregman HOU (3B) 14
94 Jose Bautista TOR (RF) 14
95 Miguel Sano MIN (3B) 14
96 Jackie Bradley BOS (CF) 13
97 Jose Abreu CHW (1B) 13
98 Eric Thames MIL (LF) 13
99 Roberto Osuna TOR (RP) 13
100 Kelvin Herrera KC (RP) 13
101 Edwin Diaz SEA (RP) 13
102 Seung-Hwan Oh STL (RP) 13
103 Nomar Mazara TEX (RF) 13
104 Anthony Rendon WAS (3B) 13
105 Justin Turner LAD (3B) 13
106 Jose Ramirez CLE (3B) 13
107 Andrew Benintendi BOS (LF) 13
108 DJ LeMahieu COL (2B) 13
109 Ian Kinsler DET (2B) 13
110 Dexter Fowler STL (CF) 13
111 Marcell Ozuna MIA (CF) 13
112 Hanley Ramirez BOS (1B) 13
113 Michael Brantley CLE (LF) 13
114 Felix Hernandez SEA (SP) 13
115 Kyle Hendricks CHC (SP) 13
116 Julio Teheran ATL (SP) 13
117 Addison Russell CHC (SS) 12
118 Kendrys Morales TOR (DH) 12
119 Jose Quintana CHW (SP) 12
120 Todd Frazier CHW (3B) 12
121 Evan Longoria TB (3B) 12
122 Maikel Franco PHI (3B) 12
123 Salvador Perez KC (C) 11
124 Aaron Nola PHI (SP) 11
125 Dallas Keuchel HOU (SP) 10
126 Adrian Beltre TEX (3B) 10
127 Albert Pujols LAA (DH) 10
128 Marcus Stroman TOR (SP) 10
129 Kenta Maeda LAD (SP) 10
130 Rick Porcello BOS (SP) 10
131 Matt Harvey NYM (SP) 9
132 Yasmani Grandal LAD (C) 9
133 Gary Sanchez NYY (C) 9
134 Jon Gray COL (SP) 9
135 Vince Velasquez PHI (SP) 9
136 Alex Colome TB (RP) 8
137 Tanner Roark WAS (SP) 8
138 Victor Martinez DET (DH) 7
139 Brandon Belt SF (1B) 7
140 Jameson Taillon PIT (SP) 7
141 Michael Fulmer DET (SP) 6
142 J.T. Realmuto MIA (C) 6
143 Jason Kipnis CLE (2B) 5
144 Travis d'Arnaud NYM (C) 5
145 John Lackey CHC (SP) 5
146 Jerad Eickhoff PHI (SP) 4
147 Robbie Ray ARI (SP) 4
148 Elvis Andrus TEX (SS) 4
149 Jose Peraza CIN (SS) 4
150 Adam Eaton WAS (RF) 4
151 Ben Zobrist CHC (2B) 4
152 Dustin Pedroia BOS (2B) 4
153 Dylan Bundy BAL (RP) 3
154 Sean Manaea OAK (SP) 3
155 Taijuan Walker ARI (SP) 3
156 Joe Ross WAS (SP) 3
157 Greg Holland COL (RP) 3
158 Lance Lynn STL (SP) 3
159 Zach Britton BAL (RP) 3
160 Mitch Haniger SEA (CF) 3
161 Steven Souza TB (RF) 3
162 Yasiel Puig LAD (RF) 3
163 Ken Giles HOU (RP) 3
164 Eric Hosmer KC (1B) 3
165 Andrew Miller CLE (RP) 3
166 David Robertson CHW (RP) 3
167 AJ Ramos MIA (RP) 3
168 Gio Gonzalez WAS (SP) 3
169 Jason Heyward CHC (RF) 3
170 Kevin Kiermaier TB (CF) 3
171 Adam Duvall CIN (LF) 3
172 Manuel Margot SD (CF) 3
173 Yasmany Tomas ARI (RF) 3
174 Michael Pineda NYY (SP) 3
175 Ian Kennedy KC (SP) 3
176 Rich Hill LAD (SP) 3
177 Evan Gattis HOU (DH) 3
178 Brian McCann HOU (C) 3
179 Aaron Sanchez TOR (SP) 3
180 Kevin Gausman BAL (SP) 3
181 Matt Shoemaker LAA (SP) 3
182 Carlos Rodon CHW (SP) 3
183 Steven Matz NYM (SP) 3
184 Drew Pomeranz BOS (SP) 2
185 Travis Shaw MIL (3B) 2
186 Randal Grichuk STL (CF) 2
187 Joc Pederson LAD (CF) 2
188 David Dahl COL (LF) 2
189 Nicholas Castellanos DET (3B) 2
190 Yangervis Solarte SD (3B) 2
191 Troy Tulowitzki TOR (SS) 2
192 Jason Hammel KC (SP) 2
193 Ervin Santana MIN (SP) 2
194 J.A. Happ TOR (SP) 2
195 Welington Castillo BAL (C) 2
196 Jake Lamb ARI (3B) 2
197 Cesar Hernandez PHI (2B) 2
198 Jay Bruce NYM (RF) 2
199 Aaron Judge NYY (RF) 2
200 Francisco Rodriguez DET (RP) 2
201 Cam Bedrosian LAA (RP) 2
202 Dellin Betances NYY (RP) 2
203 Tony Watson PIT (RP) 2
204 Greg Bird NYY (1B) 2
205 Ryon Healy OAK (3B) 2
206 Brandon Drury ARI (LF) 2
207 Keon Broxton MIL (CF) 2
208 Carlos Gomez TEX (CF) 2
209 Hunter Pence SF (RF) 2
210 Matt Wieters WAS (C) 1
211 Lucas Duda NYM (1B) 1
212 Cameron Rupp PHI (C) 1
213 Russell Martin TOR (C) 1
214 Kole Calhoun LAA (RF) 1
215 Stephen Vogt OAK (C) 1
216 Yadier Molina STL (C) 1
217 Jharel Cotton OAK (SP) 1
218 Julio Urias LAD (SP) 1
219 Marco Estrada TOR (SP) 1
220 Robert Gsellman NYM (SP) 1
221 Austin Hedges SD (C) 1
222 Josh Reddick HOU (RF) 1
223 Jim Johnson ATL (RP) 1
224 Alex Gordon KC (LF) 1
225 Trevor Bauer CLE (SP) 1
226 Adrian Gonzalez LAD (1B) 1
227 Mike Napoli TEX (1B) 1
228 Corey Dickerson TB (LF) 1
229 Alex Cobb TB (SP) 1
230 Kendall Graveman OAK (SP) 1
231 Michael Wacha STL (SP) 1
232 Luis Severino NYY (SP) 1
233 Amir Garrett CIN (SP) 1
234 Mike Leake STL (SP) 1
235 Ivan Nova PIT (SP) 1
236 Domingo Santana MIL (RF) 1
237 Logan Forsythe LAD (2B) 1
238 Brandon Crawford SF (SS) 1
239 Ryan Schimpf SD (2B) 1
240 Devon Travis TOR (2B) 1
241 Tim Anderson CHW (SS) 1
242 Dansby Swanson ATL (SS) 1
243 Javier Baez CHC (3B) 1
244 Raisel Iglesias CIN (RP) 1
245 Brandon Kintzler MIN (RP) 1
246 Neftali Feliz MIL (RP) 1
247 Hisashi Iwakuma SEA (SP) 1
248 Blake Snell TB (SP) 1
249 Zack Wheeler NYM (SP) 1
250 Matt Bush TEX (RP) 1
