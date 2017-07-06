Fantasy Baseball Rotisserie Trade Chart: Shakeup at starting pitcher and ranking the top 250

It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that changed his trade values.

We all know it's been a bad year for pitching. Whether it's launch angles, juiced balls or blisters, pitching is down across baseball. 

It has clearly been a headache both trying to roster a lineup full of starting pitchers and trying to rank pitchers rest of season. I try not to overreact, but that leads to weeks like this where wholesale changes come all at once. Before we grade the trades, here are the highlights of this weeks changes:

  • Danny Duffy is back and moved way up the rankings. Madison Bumgarner , Cole Hamels , Carlos Rodon and Jon Gray were others who got a big bump this week because they're either healthy or getting close.
  • On the flip side, I'm getting more concerned about Dallas Keuchel , Noah Syndergaard  and  Kyle Hendricks . Syndergaard, in particular, has me wondering if he'll pitch in the majors again this year.
  • Gio Gonzalez , Jimmy Nelson and Jacob Faria continue to rise because the results are just too good to ignore. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention that I fear I'll have to drop them in the rankings in the next month.
  • Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are still in the top 30, but that doesn't mean I wouldn't consider selling low on them. 
  • Felix Hernandez and Rick Porcello are sill in the top 60 (barely) but I'm not going to shame you if you drop them.

Let's grade some trades:

Well, well, well. You need pitching, huh? Don't we all. What I dislike about this deal is that you gave up the best player (Bellinger). What I like is everything else...assuming that's Jon Gray. If it is, then it's a slight win, maybe a B-. If you traded for Sonny Gray , it's more of a push. Godley is another of the pitchers that flew up the rankings this week, but I'm still lower on him than Scott White. 

Outstanding work, but you don't need me to tell you that, the trade chart does. Betts and Goldschmidt are pretty much a push (Goldschmidt has been better this year, but I'd take Betts rest of season) and you got him to throw in Quintana! It seems like Quintana has leveled off from his early season struggles, and I would expect him to be a solid No. 3 starter rest of season. This trade is an A.

This is what I love about Fantasy Baseball. Can you imagine the carnage if someone submitted this trade before the season? You're giving up 19 trade chart points and receiving 21, so technically this is a slight win. I have Thames graded as the best player in this deal, but all four have had their ups and downs. I'll give it a B-.

Here is this week's trade chart:

Roto Trade Chart
Player Team Value
Nolan Arenado COL (3B) 45
Mookie Betts BOS (RF) 45
Bryce Harper WAS (RF) 45
Jose Altuve HOU (2B) 45
Paul Goldschmidt ARI (1B) 43
Joey Votto CIN (1B) 43
Kris Bryant CHC (3B) 43
Charlie Blackmon COL (CF) 43
Clayton Kershaw LAD (SP) 43
Anthony Rizzo CHC (1B) 43
Manny Machado BAL (3B) 42
Corey Seager LAD (SS) 39
Chris Sale BOS (SP) 39
Carlos Correa HOU (SS) 39
Max Scherzer WAS (SP) 37
Freddie Freeman ATL (1B) 37
Daniel Murphy WAS (2B) 34
George Springer HOU (RF) 34
Corey Kluber CLE (SP) 34
Nelson Cruz SEA (DH) 33
Jacob deGrom NYM (SP) 33
Aaron Judge NYY (RF) 32
Mike Trout LAA (CF) 32
A.J. Pollock ARI (CF) 32
Giancarlo Stanton MIA (RF) 32
Stephen Strasburg WAS (SP) 32
David Price BOS (SP) 32
Zack Greinke ARI (SP) 32
Edwin Encarnacion CLE (DH) 25
Francisco Lindor CLE (SS) 25
Brian Dozier MIN (2B) 25
Josh Donaldson TOR (3B) 25
Miguel Cabrera DET (1B) 25
Yu Darvish TEX (SP) 25
Jon Lester CHC (SP) 25
Chris Archer TB (SP) 24
Carlos Martinez STL (SP) 24
Johnny Cueto SF (SP) 24
Buster Posey SF (C) 24
Robinson Cano SEA (2B) 24
Miguel Sano MIN (3B) 24
Xander Bogaerts BOS (SS) 24
Wade Davis CHC (RP) 18
Kenley Jansen LAD (RP) 18
Craig Kimbrel BOS (RP) 18
Jake Lamb ARI (3B) 18
Anthony Rendon WAS (3B) 18
Gary Sanchez NYY (C) 18
Lance McCullers HOU (SP) 18
J.D. Martinez DET (RF) 15
Jose Ramirez CLE (3B) 15
Madison Bumgarner SF (SP) 15
Jake Arrieta CHC (SP) 15
Carlos Carrasco CLE (SP) 15
James Paxton SEA (SP) 15
Jose Abreu CHW (1B) 15
Matt Carpenter STL (3B) 15
Jean Segura SEA (2B) 15
Cody Bellinger LAD (1B) 15
Eric Thames MIL (LF) 15
Alex Wood LAD (SP) 15
Danny Duffy KC (SP) 15
Sean Manaea OAK (SP) 15
Michael Fulmer DET (SP) 15
Aroldis Chapman NYY (RP) 15
Salvador Perez KC (C) 15
Dee Gordon MIA (2B) 15
Lorenzo Cain KC (CF) 15
Corey Dickerson TB (LF) 15
Ryan Braun MIL (LF) 15
Matt Kemp ATL (RF) 15
Khris Davis OAK (LF) 15
Yoenis Cespedes NYM (LF) 15
Marcell Ozuna MIA (CF) 14
Billy Hamilton CIN (CF) 14
Mark Trumbo BAL (RF) 14
Andrew McCutchen PIT (CF) 14
Starling Marte PIT (LF) 14
Justin Turner LAD (3B) 14
Adrian Beltre TEX (3B) 14
Adam Jones BAL (CF) 14
Justin Upton DET (LF) 14
Carlos Santana CLE (DH) 14
Cole Hamels TEX (SP) 14
Luis Severino NYY (SP) 14
Robbie Ray ARI (SP) 13
Travis Shaw MIL (3B) 13
Justin Verlander DET (SP) 13
Jimmy Nelson MIL (SP) 13
Willson Contreras CHC (C) 12
Ryan Zimmerman WAS (1B) 12
Elvis Andrus TEX (SS) 12
Trevor Story COL (SS) 12
Ian Desmond COL (CF) 12
Carlos Gonzalez COL (RF) 12
Michael Conforto NYM (LF) 12
Jose Bautista TOR (RF) 12
Andrew Benintendi BOS (LF) 12
Wil Myers SD (1B) 12
Jonathan Lucroy TEX (C) 12
Yasmani Grandal LAD (C) 12
Adam Duvall CIN (LF) 12
Christian Yelich MIA (LF) 12
Mitch Haniger SEA (CF) 12
Michael Brantley CLE (LF) 12
Greg Holland COL (RP) 12
Ken Giles HOU (RP) 12
Gerrit Cole PIT (SP) 12
Jeff Samardzija SF (SP) 12
Chris Owings ARI (SS) 11
DJ LeMahieu COL (2B) 11
Gregory Polanco PIT (RF) 11
Jackie Bradley BOS (CF) 11
Rougned Odor TEX (2B) 11
Masahiro Tanaka NYY (SP) 11
Aaron Nola PHI (SP) 11
Zach Britton BAL (RP) 11
Cody Allen CLE (RP) 11
Alex Colome TB (RP) 11
Roberto Osuna TOR (RP) 11
Kelvin Herrera KC (RP) 11
Jose Berrios MIN (SP) 11
Steven Matz NYM (SP) 11
Jose Quintana CHW (SP) 11
Drew Pomeranz BOS (SP) 11
Marcus Stroman TOR (SP) 10
Jameson Taillon PIT (SP) 10
Carlos Rodon CHW (SP) 10
Dallas Keuchel HOU (SP) 10
Joe Ross WAS (SP) 10
Gio Gonzalez WAS (SP) 10
Jon Gray COL (SP) 10
Jacob Faria TB (SP) 10
Brian McCann HOU (C) 10
J.T. Realmuto MIA (C) 10
Andrew Miller CLE (RP) 10
Justin Wilson DET (RP) 10
Corey Knebel MIL (RP) 10
Edwin Diaz SEA (RP) 9
David Robertson CHW (RP) 9
Kyle Seager SEA (3B) 9
Mike Moustakas KC (3B) 9
Addison Reed NYM (RP) 9
Mark Reynolds COL (1B) 9
Justin Smoak TOR (1B) 9
Justin Bour MIA (1B) 9
Jay Bruce NYM (RF) 9
Taijuan Walker ARI (SP) 8
Rich Hill LAD (SP) 8
Domingo Santana MIL (RF) 8
Jonathan Schoop BAL (2B) 8
Michael Pineda NYY (SP) 7
Dylan Bundy BAL (RP) 7
Aaron Altherr PHI (RF) 7
Steven Souza TB (RF) 6
Bradley Zimmer CLE (CF) 6
Ian Happ CHC (2B) 6
Clint Frazier NYY (LF) 6
Tommy Pham STL (CF) 6
Ivan Nova PIT (SP) 6
Jason Vargas KC (SP) 6
Julio Teheran ATL (SP) 6
Lance Lynn STL (SP) 6
Jordan Montgomery NYY (SP) 6
Ervin Santana MIN (SP) 6
Sonny Gray OAK (SP) 6
Jonathan Villar MIL (SS) 6
Kevin Gausman BAL (SP) 6
J.A. Happ TOR (SP) 6
Logan Morrison TB (1B) 5
Ryon Healy OAK (3B) 5
Evan Longoria TB (3B) 5
Evan Gattis HOU (DH) 5
Wilson Ramos TB (C) 5
Raisel Iglesias CIN (RP) 5
Matt Wieters WAS (C) 4
Chris Davis BAL (1B) 4
Yonder Alonso OAK (1B) 4
Seung-Hwan Oh STL (RP) 4
Mark Melancon SF (RP) 4
Kendrys Morales TOR (DH) 4
Eric Hosmer KC (1B) 4
Hanley Ramirez BOS (1B) 4
Nomar Mazara TEX (RF) 4
Odubel Herrera PHI (CF) 4
Keon Broxton MIL (CF) 4
Felix Hernandez SEA (SP) 4
Tanner Roark WAS (SP) 4
Kyle Hendricks CHC (SP) 4
Rick Porcello BOS (SP) 4
Marco Estrada TOR (SP) 4
Eduardo Rodriguez BOS (SP) 4
Stephen Piscotty STL (RF) 4
Dexter Fowler STL (CF) 4
Avisail Garcia CHW (DH) 4
Yasmany Tomas ARI (RF) 4
Brandon Belt SF (1B) 4
Dinelson Lamet SD (SP) 4
Zack Godley ARI (RP) 4
Trevor Cahill SD (RP) 4
Todd Frazier CHW (3B) 4
Eduardo Nunez SF (3B) 3
Scott Schebler CIN (RF) 3
Eugenio Suarez CIN (3B) 3
Mike Zunino SEA (C) 3
Welington Castillo BAL (C) 3
Kenta Maeda LAD (SP) 3
Danny Salazar CLE (SP) 3
Sean Newcomb ATL (SP) 3
John Lackey CHC (SP) 2
Dan Straily MIA (SP) 2
Ian Kennedy KC (SP) 2
Dellin Betances NYY (RP) 2
Mike Leake STL (SP) 2
Luis Castillo CIN (SP) 2
Adam Wainwright STL (SP) 2
Jason Hammel KC (SP) 2
Michael Wacha STL (SP) 2
AJ Ramos MIA (RP) 2
Jason Kipnis CLE (2B) 2
Ian Kinsler DET (2B) 2
Zack Cozart CIN (SS) 2
Aaron Hicks NYY (RF) 2
Maikel Franco PHI (3B) 2
Nicholas Castellanos DET (3B) 1
Jedd Gyorko STL (2B) 1
Troy Tulowitzki TOR (SS) 1
Addison Russell CHC (SS) 1
Jose Peraza CIN (SS) 1
Carlos Gomez TEX (CF) 1
Josh Reddick HOU (RF) 1
Shin-Soo Choo TEX (RF) 1
Kyle Schwarber CHC (LF) 1
Trea Turner WAS (CF) 1
Brandon Drury ARI (LF) 1
Andrelton Simmons LAA (SS) 1
Francis Martes HOU (SP) 1
Junior Guerra MIL (SP) 1
Cameron Maybin LAA (CF) 1
Brett Gardner NYY (LF) 1
Matt Adams ATL (1B) 1
Alex Avila DET (C) 1
Russell Martin TOR (C) 1
Yadier Molina STL (C) 1
Alex Bregman HOU (3B) 1
Patrick Corbin ARI (SP) 1
Jake Odorizzi TB (SP) 1
Tom Murphy COL (C) 1
Jerad Eickhoff PHI (SP) 1
Aaron Sanchez TOR (SP) 1
