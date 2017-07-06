Fantasy Baseball Rotisserie Trade Chart: Shakeup at starting pitcher and ranking the top 250
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that changed his trade values.
We all know it's been a bad year for pitching. Whether it's launch angles, juiced balls or blisters, pitching is down across baseball.
It has clearly been a headache both trying to roster a lineup full of starting pitchers and trying to rank pitchers rest of season. I try not to overreact, but that leads to weeks like this where wholesale changes come all at once. Before we grade the trades, here are the highlights of this weeks changes:
- Danny Duffy is back and moved way up the rankings. Madison Bumgarner , Cole Hamels , Carlos Rodon and Jon Gray were others who got a big bump this week because they're either healthy or getting close.
- On the flip side, I'm getting more concerned about Dallas Keuchel , Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Hendricks . Syndergaard, in particular, has me wondering if he'll pitch in the majors again this year.
- Gio Gonzalez , Jimmy Nelson and Jacob Faria continue to rise because the results are just too good to ignore. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention that I fear I'll have to drop them in the rankings in the next month.
- Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are still in the top 30, but that doesn't mean I wouldn't consider selling low on them.
- Felix Hernandez and Rick Porcello are sill in the top 60 (barely) but I'm not going to shame you if you drop them.
Let's grade some trades:
Well, well, well. You need pitching, huh? Don't we all. What I dislike about this deal is that you gave up the best player (Bellinger). What I like is everything else...assuming that's Jon Gray. If it is, then it's a slight win, maybe a B-. If you traded for Sonny Gray , it's more of a push. Godley is another of the pitchers that flew up the rankings this week, but I'm still lower on him than Scott White.
Outstanding work, but you don't need me to tell you that, the trade chart does. Betts and Goldschmidt are pretty much a push (Goldschmidt has been better this year, but I'd take Betts rest of season) and you got him to throw in Quintana! It seems like Quintana has leveled off from his early season struggles, and I would expect him to be a solid No. 3 starter rest of season. This trade is an A.
This is what I love about Fantasy Baseball. Can you imagine the carnage if someone submitted this trade before the season? You're giving up 19 trade chart points and receiving 21, so technically this is a slight win. I have Thames graded as the best player in this deal, but all four have had their ups and downs. I'll give it a B-.
Here is this week's trade chart:
|Roto Trade Chart
|Player
|Team
|Value
|Nolan Arenado
|COL (3B)
|45
|Mookie Betts
|BOS (RF)
|45
|Bryce Harper
|WAS (RF)
|45
|Jose Altuve
|HOU (2B)
|45
|Paul Goldschmidt
|ARI (1B)
|43
|Joey Votto
|CIN (1B)
|43
|Kris Bryant
|CHC (3B)
|43
|Charlie Blackmon
|COL (CF)
|43
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD (SP)
|43
|Anthony Rizzo
|CHC (1B)
|43
|Manny Machado
|BAL (3B)
|42
|Corey Seager
|LAD (SS)
|39
|Chris Sale
|BOS (SP)
|39
|Carlos Correa
|HOU (SS)
|39
|Max Scherzer
|WAS (SP)
|37
|Freddie Freeman
|ATL (1B)
|37
|Daniel Murphy
|WAS (2B)
|34
|George Springer
|HOU (RF)
|34
|Corey Kluber
|CLE (SP)
|34
|Nelson Cruz
|SEA (DH)
|33
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM (SP)
|33
|Aaron Judge
|NYY (RF)
|32
|Mike Trout
|LAA (CF)
|32
|A.J. Pollock
|ARI (CF)
|32
|Giancarlo Stanton
|MIA (RF)
|32
|Stephen Strasburg
|WAS (SP)
|32
|David Price
|BOS (SP)
|32
|Zack Greinke
|ARI (SP)
|32
|Edwin Encarnacion
|CLE (DH)
|25
|Francisco Lindor
|CLE (SS)
|25
|Brian Dozier
|MIN (2B)
|25
|Josh Donaldson
|TOR (3B)
|25
|Miguel Cabrera
|DET (1B)
|25
|Yu Darvish
|TEX (SP)
|25
|Jon Lester
|CHC (SP)
|25
|Chris Archer
|TB (SP)
|24
|Carlos Martinez
|STL (SP)
|24
|Johnny Cueto
|SF (SP)
|24
|Buster Posey
|SF (C)
|24
|Robinson Cano
|SEA (2B)
|24
|Miguel Sano
|MIN (3B)
|24
|Xander Bogaerts
|BOS (SS)
|24
|Wade Davis
|CHC (RP)
|18
|Kenley Jansen
|LAD (RP)
|18
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS (RP)
|18
|Jake Lamb
|ARI (3B)
|18
|Anthony Rendon
|WAS (3B)
|18
|Gary Sanchez
|NYY (C)
|18
|Lance McCullers
|HOU (SP)
|18
|J.D. Martinez
|DET (RF)
|15
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE (3B)
|15
|Madison Bumgarner
|SF (SP)
|15
|Jake Arrieta
|CHC (SP)
|15
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE (SP)
|15
|James Paxton
|SEA (SP)
|15
|Jose Abreu
|CHW (1B)
|15
|Matt Carpenter
|STL (3B)
|15
|Jean Segura
|SEA (2B)
|15
|Cody Bellinger
|LAD (1B)
|15
|Eric Thames
|MIL (LF)
|15
|Alex Wood
|LAD (SP)
|15
|Danny Duffy
|KC (SP)
|15
|Sean Manaea
|OAK (SP)
|15
|Michael Fulmer
|DET (SP)
|15
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY (RP)
|15
|Salvador Perez
|KC (C)
|15
|Dee Gordon
|MIA (2B)
|15
|Lorenzo Cain
|KC (CF)
|15
|Corey Dickerson
|TB (LF)
|15
|Ryan Braun
|MIL (LF)
|15
|Matt Kemp
|ATL (RF)
|15
|Khris Davis
|OAK (LF)
|15
|Yoenis Cespedes
|NYM (LF)
|15
|Marcell Ozuna
|MIA (CF)
|14
|Billy Hamilton
|CIN (CF)
|14
|Mark Trumbo
|BAL (RF)
|14
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT (CF)
|14
|Starling Marte
|PIT (LF)
|14
|Justin Turner
|LAD (3B)
|14
|Adrian Beltre
|TEX (3B)
|14
|Adam Jones
|BAL (CF)
|14
|Justin Upton
|DET (LF)
|14
|Carlos Santana
|CLE (DH)
|14
|Cole Hamels
|TEX (SP)
|14
|Luis Severino
|NYY (SP)
|14
|Robbie Ray
|ARI (SP)
|13
|Travis Shaw
|MIL (3B)
|13
|Justin Verlander
|DET (SP)
|13
|Jimmy Nelson
|MIL (SP)
|13
|Willson Contreras
|CHC (C)
|12
|Ryan Zimmerman
|WAS (1B)
|12
|Elvis Andrus
|TEX (SS)
|12
|Trevor Story
|COL (SS)
|12
|Ian Desmond
|COL (CF)
|12
|Carlos Gonzalez
|COL (RF)
|12
|Michael Conforto
|NYM (LF)
|12
|Jose Bautista
|TOR (RF)
|12
|Andrew Benintendi
|BOS (LF)
|12
|Wil Myers
|SD (1B)
|12
|Jonathan Lucroy
|TEX (C)
|12
|Yasmani Grandal
|LAD (C)
|12
|Adam Duvall
|CIN (LF)
|12
|Christian Yelich
|MIA (LF)
|12
|Mitch Haniger
|SEA (CF)
|12
|Michael Brantley
|CLE (LF)
|12
|Greg Holland
|COL (RP)
|12
|Ken Giles
|HOU (RP)
|12
|Gerrit Cole
|PIT (SP)
|12
|Jeff Samardzija
|SF (SP)
|12
|Chris Owings
|ARI (SS)
|11
|DJ LeMahieu
|COL (2B)
|11
|Gregory Polanco
|PIT (RF)
|11
|Jackie Bradley
|BOS (CF)
|11
|Rougned Odor
|TEX (2B)
|11
|Masahiro Tanaka
|NYY (SP)
|11
|Aaron Nola
|PHI (SP)
|11
|Zach Britton
|BAL (RP)
|11
|Cody Allen
|CLE (RP)
|11
|Alex Colome
|TB (RP)
|11
|Roberto Osuna
|TOR (RP)
|11
|Kelvin Herrera
|KC (RP)
|11
|Jose Berrios
|MIN (SP)
|11
|Steven Matz
|NYM (SP)
|11
|Jose Quintana
|CHW (SP)
|11
|Drew Pomeranz
|BOS (SP)
|11
|Marcus Stroman
|TOR (SP)
|10
|Jameson Taillon
|PIT (SP)
|10
|Carlos Rodon
|CHW (SP)
|10
|Dallas Keuchel
|HOU (SP)
|10
|Joe Ross
|WAS (SP)
|10
|Gio Gonzalez
|WAS (SP)
|10
|Jon Gray
|COL (SP)
|10
|Jacob Faria
|TB (SP)
|10
|Brian McCann
|HOU (C)
|10
|J.T. Realmuto
|MIA (C)
|10
|Andrew Miller
|CLE (RP)
|10
|Justin Wilson
|DET (RP)
|10
|Corey Knebel
|MIL (RP)
|10
|Edwin Diaz
|SEA (RP)
|9
|David Robertson
|CHW (RP)
|9
|Kyle Seager
|SEA (3B)
|9
|Mike Moustakas
|KC (3B)
|9
|Addison Reed
|NYM (RP)
|9
|Mark Reynolds
|COL (1B)
|9
|Justin Smoak
|TOR (1B)
|9
|Justin Bour
|MIA (1B)
|9
|Jay Bruce
|NYM (RF)
|9
|Taijuan Walker
|ARI (SP)
|8
|Rich Hill
|LAD (SP)
|8
|Domingo Santana
|MIL (RF)
|8
|Jonathan Schoop
|BAL (2B)
|8
|Michael Pineda
|NYY (SP)
|7
|Dylan Bundy
|BAL (RP)
|7
|Aaron Altherr
|PHI (RF)
|7
|Steven Souza
|TB (RF)
|6
|Bradley Zimmer
|CLE (CF)
|6
|Ian Happ
|CHC (2B)
|6
|Clint Frazier
|NYY (LF)
|6
|Tommy Pham
|STL (CF)
|6
|Ivan Nova
|PIT (SP)
|6
|Jason Vargas
|KC (SP)
|6
|Julio Teheran
|ATL (SP)
|6
|Lance Lynn
|STL (SP)
|6
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY (SP)
|6
|Ervin Santana
|MIN (SP)
|6
|Sonny Gray
|OAK (SP)
|6
|Jonathan Villar
|MIL (SS)
|6
|Kevin Gausman
|BAL (SP)
|6
|J.A. Happ
|TOR (SP)
|6
|Logan Morrison
|TB (1B)
|5
|Ryon Healy
|OAK (3B)
|5
|Evan Longoria
|TB (3B)
|5
|Evan Gattis
|HOU (DH)
|5
|Wilson Ramos
|TB (C)
|5
|Raisel Iglesias
|CIN (RP)
|5
|Matt Wieters
|WAS (C)
|4
|Chris Davis
|BAL (1B)
|4
|Yonder Alonso
|OAK (1B)
|4
|Seung-Hwan Oh
|STL (RP)
|4
|Mark Melancon
|SF (RP)
|4
|Kendrys Morales
|TOR (DH)
|4
|Eric Hosmer
|KC (1B)
|4
|Hanley Ramirez
|BOS (1B)
|4
|Nomar Mazara
|TEX (RF)
|4
|Odubel Herrera
|PHI (CF)
|4
|Keon Broxton
|MIL (CF)
|4
|Felix Hernandez
|SEA (SP)
|4
|Tanner Roark
|WAS (SP)
|4
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC (SP)
|4
|Rick Porcello
|BOS (SP)
|4
|Marco Estrada
|TOR (SP)
|4
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|BOS (SP)
|4
|Stephen Piscotty
|STL (RF)
|4
|Dexter Fowler
|STL (CF)
|4
|Avisail Garcia
|CHW (DH)
|4
|Yasmany Tomas
|ARI (RF)
|4
|Brandon Belt
|SF (1B)
|4
|Dinelson Lamet
|SD (SP)
|4
|Zack Godley
|ARI (RP)
|4
|Trevor Cahill
|SD (RP)
|4
|Todd Frazier
|CHW (3B)
|4
|Eduardo Nunez
|SF (3B)
|3
|Scott Schebler
|CIN (RF)
|3
|Eugenio Suarez
|CIN (3B)
|3
|Mike Zunino
|SEA (C)
|3
|Welington Castillo
|BAL (C)
|3
|Kenta Maeda
|LAD (SP)
|3
|Danny Salazar
|CLE (SP)
|3
|Sean Newcomb
|ATL (SP)
|3
|John Lackey
|CHC (SP)
|2
|Dan Straily
|MIA (SP)
|2
|Ian Kennedy
|KC (SP)
|2
|Dellin Betances
|NYY (RP)
|2
|Mike Leake
|STL (SP)
|2
|Luis Castillo
|CIN (SP)
|2
|Adam Wainwright
|STL (SP)
|2
|Jason Hammel
|KC (SP)
|2
|Michael Wacha
|STL (SP)
|2
|AJ Ramos
|MIA (RP)
|2
|Jason Kipnis
|CLE (2B)
|2
|Ian Kinsler
|DET (2B)
|2
|Zack Cozart
|CIN (SS)
|2
|Aaron Hicks
|NYY (RF)
|2
|Maikel Franco
|PHI (3B)
|2
|Nicholas Castellanos
|DET (3B)
|1
|Jedd Gyorko
|STL (2B)
|1
|Troy Tulowitzki
|TOR (SS)
|1
|Addison Russell
|CHC (SS)
|1
|Jose Peraza
|CIN (SS)
|1
|Carlos Gomez
|TEX (CF)
|1
|Josh Reddick
|HOU (RF)
|1
|Shin-Soo Choo
|TEX (RF)
|1
|Kyle Schwarber
|CHC (LF)
|1
|Trea Turner
|WAS (CF)
|1
|Brandon Drury
|ARI (LF)
|1
|Andrelton Simmons
|LAA (SS)
|1
|Francis Martes
|HOU (SP)
|1
|Junior Guerra
|MIL (SP)
|1
|Cameron Maybin
|LAA (CF)
|1
|Brett Gardner
|NYY (LF)
|1
|Matt Adams
|ATL (1B)
|1
|Alex Avila
|DET (C)
|1
|Russell Martin
|TOR (C)
|1
|Yadier Molina
|STL (C)
|1
|Alex Bregman
|HOU (3B)
|1
|Patrick Corbin
|ARI (SP)
|1
|Jake Odorizzi
|TB (SP)
|1
|Tom Murphy
|COL (C)
|1
|Jerad Eickhoff
|PHI (SP)
|1
|Aaron Sanchez
|TOR (SP)
|1
-
