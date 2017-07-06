Fantasy Baseball Rotisserie Trade Chart: Shakeup at starting pitcher and ranking the top 250

We all know it's been a bad year for pitching. Whether it's launch angles, juiced balls or blisters, pitching is down across baseball.

It has clearly been a headache both trying to roster a lineup full of starting pitchers and trying to rank pitchers rest of season. I try not to overreact, but that leads to weeks like this where wholesale changes come all at once. Before we grade the trades, here are the highlights of this weeks changes:

Danny Duffy is back and moved way up the rankings. Madison Bumgarner , Cole Hamels , Carlos Rodon and Jon Gray were others who got a big bump this week because they're either healthy or getting close.

is back and moved way up the rankings. , , and were others who got a big bump this week because they're either healthy or getting close. On the flip side, I'm getting more concerned about Dallas Keuchel , Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Hendricks . Syndergaard, in particular, has me wondering if he'll pitch in the majors again this year.

, and . Syndergaard, in particular, has me wondering if he'll pitch in the majors again this year. Gio Gonzalez , Jimmy Nelson and Jacob Faria continue to rise because the results are just too good to ignore. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention that I fear I'll have to drop them in the rankings in the next month.

, and continue to rise because the results are just too good to ignore. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention that I fear I'll have to drop them in the rankings in the next month. Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are still in the top 30, but that doesn't mean I wouldn't consider selling low on them.

and are still in the top 30, but that doesn't mean I wouldn't consider selling low on them. Felix Hernandez and Rick Porcello are sill in the top 60 (barely) but I'm not going to shame you if you drop them.

Let's grade some trades:

Needed P- traded Bellinger, BearClaw, Lackey for Gray, Godley and Avisail. 12tm reg roto. I'm in 4th, behind in IP — Leo Mooney (@UnoriginalFranz) July 6, 2017

Well, well, well. You need pitching, huh? Don't we all. What I dislike about this deal is that you gave up the best player (Bellinger). What I like is everything else...assuming that's Jon Gray. If it is, then it's a slight win, maybe a B-. If you traded for Sonny Gray , it's more of a push. Godley is another of the pitchers that flew up the rankings this week, but I'm still lower on him than Scott White.

Sent: Goldy

Receive: Betts and Quintana



6x6 H2H Categories. Had multiple 1B, needed OF — Christopher Hocking (@chocking15) July 6, 2017

Outstanding work, but you don't need me to tell you that, the trade chart does. Betts and Goldschmidt are pretty much a push (Goldschmidt has been better this year, but I'd take Betts rest of season) and you got him to throw in Quintana! It seems like Quintana has leveled off from his early season struggles, and I would expect him to be a solid No. 3 starter rest of season. This trade is an A.

Verlander and villar for Thames and Teheran. 12 team h2h categories — Tim Reichert (@timreichert72) July 6, 2017

This is what I love about Fantasy Baseball. Can you imagine the carnage if someone submitted this trade before the season? You're giving up 19 trade chart points and receiving 21, so technically this is a slight win. I have Thames graded as the best player in this deal, but all four have had their ups and downs. I'll give it a B-.

Here is this week's trade chart: