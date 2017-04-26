Fantasy Baseball: Selling high on Eric Thames? You're in a win-win situation

"Sell high on Eric Thames."

Okay, now what? What does that actually mean? In theory, you're buying a better player than Thames, in order to capitalize on his good start. But, you have to answer a lot of questions before you get to actually selling high on Thames.

The allure of selling high is obvious. You've already banked Thames' production after his hot start and we know he can't hit this well forever. Whether you think he's a total fluke or a legitimate star-in-the-making, moving him for an actual star allows you to combine that star's future production with Thames' banked numbers without the downside of a potential Thames regression. You get to turn your waiver-wire find or late-round flier into a legitimate stud.

You can't just throw out what Thames has done and target any player you had ranked higher than Thames before the season, because then you could justify trading him for just about anyone. Carlos Gomez was ranked higher than Thames nearly across the board, but trading Thames for Gomez would be a disaster.

It's not even as simple as looking rest-of-season rankings and picking any player ahead of Thames. For one thing, it's hard to find a lot of consensus around a player like Thames, whose future is so uncertain. If you're looking to trade him, that uncertainty is obviously a big reason why; you want to avoid the bottom falling out, if it does. Well, we have to take into account that same possibility in rankings, which leaves a lot of uncertainty. Our in-house rankings reflect that with Scott White ranking Thames 18th among outfielders, while Heath Cummings and I have him 30th and 28th, respectively.

The thing about selling high on Thames is, short of getting a guaranteed stud in return, there's no guarantee you are actually selling high on him. He's shown elite potential over the first three-plus weeks of the season, a terrific sign after his dominant run in Korea. Thames has clearly improved since his last stint in the majors and it's not inconceivable that he is truly one of the best bats in baseball. Trading him at this point avoids some of the risk of the bottom falling out, but if you don't get the right return for him you also run the risk of him actually being a stud and losing that potential return.

In this week's edition of the trade chart, Thames comes in as the 64th-most valuable player, in the range of players like Jean Segura, Hanley Ramirez, or Kyle Schwarber on the hitting side and Cole Hamels, Carlos Martinez, or Carlos Carrasco on the pitching side. That's actually a really intriguing group of players for Thames to fall in with, as all six have pretty high upside and come with their own pretty substantial question marks. I might have Thames ranked among that group, but I can't see how you justify moving Thames for another player with significant question marks of their own.

This is the problem you're going to run into in trying to move Thames. A "fair" deal probably isn't worth doing for you and you might be asking for too much to aim for the likes of Carlos Gonzalez or Andrew McCutchen, let alone someone like Ryan Braun or Giancarlo Stanton. But that might be what you need to get back for Thames to justify moving him at this point.

In reality, Thames is found money and should be viewed as such. You can and should listen to offers for him in case someone is willing to blow you away. However, chances are you aren't going to get enough to justify making the move.

It's a tough needle to thread but you're not exactly in a bad place. Thames looks like a star, but if he isn't your team wasn't exactly banking on that to begin with. If he keeps something like this level of production up, your well ahead of the curve. If not, you should still have plenty of solid performers to pick you up.

There's no rush to make a move on Thames. You're in as close to a win-win scenario as possible if you have Thames on your roster.