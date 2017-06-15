Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Adding Astros and dropping JAGs

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

It's a great time to be an Astros fan.

We start the Thursday show raving about Francis Martes and Derek Fisher. So which Astros rookie are we more excited to add? There are playing time issues to consider. Then it's on to Logan Morrison's surprising season and a terrific Michael Pineda debate.

Chris is labeling players as JAGs (Just a Guy). What the heck does he mean and how can it help your Fantasy team? We talk about JAGs you can drop. A pitcher Adam already regrets adding, buy or sell for Miguel Cabrera, Scott Schebler, Aaron Judge, etc., Matt Adams talk and a replacement for the Eric Thames Watch.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

A fascinating Michael Pineda debate



Wednesday's struggling pitchers include Johnny Cueto and Dylan Bundy



Widely-owned players that we're open to dropping



Listener Buy or Sell suggestions



Previewing today's matchups at the end of the show



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com