Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Adding Astros and dropping JAGs
Astros fans get two more players to be excited about after Derek Fisher and Francis Martes impressed Wednesday night. We discuss their values, plus Logan Morrison, Taijuan Walker and more.
It's a great time to be an Astros fan.
We start the Thursday show raving about Francis Martes and Derek Fisher. So which Astros rookie are we more excited to add? There are playing time issues to consider. Then it's on to Logan Morrison's surprising season and a terrific Michael Pineda debate.
Chris is labeling players as JAGs (Just a Guy). What the heck does he mean and how can it help your Fantasy team? We talk about JAGs you can drop. A pitcher Adam already regrets adding, buy or sell for Miguel Cabrera, Scott Schebler, Aaron Judge, etc., Matt Adams talk and a replacement for the Eric Thames Watch.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- A fascinating Michael Pineda debate
- Wednesday's struggling pitchers include Johnny Cueto and Dylan Bundy
- Widely-owned players that we're open to dropping
- Listener Buy or Sell suggestions
- Previewing today's matchups at the end of the show
