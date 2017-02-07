Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Answering mail, projecting wins, closer depth, Braun a bust?
We like to hear from our listeners, and today we answer your questions about relief pitching depth, how to project wins, late-round power and more.
It's a Tuesday Mailbag show!
On today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast is all about the listeners as we pour through the mailbag and pick the best questions. Is Matt Holliday going to have a power surge in Yankee Stadium? How do our analysts project wins for starting pitchers?
Here's what else we're covering:
- A weird Mookie Betts stat
- Is this year's crop of closers particularly bad? Should we be drafting Addison Reed in Roto leagues?
- Late-round power options at first base
- More talk about how to get steals on your Roto roster
- A case for and against Ryan Braun
