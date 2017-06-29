Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Buy low, sell high; who to pick up, who to avoid

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

We've got a lot to cover on this episode of Fantasy Baseball Today, and we'll let you know who to pick up and who to avoid.

Will Kyle Schwarber return as a Cubs catcher? Is Trevor Rosenthal the Cardinals closer now?

We also check in on the amazing Curtis Granderson, Travis Shaw, Elvis Andrus and other noteworthy hitters.

Also on today's show:

Buy low on Rougned Odor and Manny Machado



Selling high on Robbie Ray



What do we expect from Xander Bogaerts rest of season?



Why we're interested in adding Luis Castillo



All the big news from around MLB



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com