Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Buy low, sell high; who to pick up, who to avoid
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll catch you up on everything you need to know and everyone you need to add.
We've got a lot to cover on this episode of Fantasy Baseball Today, and we'll let you know who to pick up and who to avoid.
Will Kyle Schwarber return as a Cubs catcher? Is Trevor Rosenthal the Cardinals closer now?
We also check in on the amazing Curtis Granderson, Travis Shaw, Elvis Andrus and other noteworthy hitters.
Also on today's show:
- Buy low on Rougned Odor and Manny Machado
- Selling high on Robbie Ray
- What do we expect from Xander Bogaerts rest of season?
- Why we're interested in adding Luis Castillo
- All the big news from around MLB
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
