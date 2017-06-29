Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Buy low, sell high; who to pick up, who to avoid

With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll catch you up on everything you need to know and everyone you need to add.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

We've got a lot to cover on this episode of Fantasy Baseball Today, and we'll let you know who to pick up and who to avoid.  

Will Kyle Schwarber return as a Cubs catcher? Is Trevor Rosenthal the Cardinals closer now? 

We also check in on the amazing Curtis Granderson, Travis Shaw, Elvis Andrus and other noteworthy hitters.  

Also on today's show:

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories