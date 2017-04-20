Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Buy or Sell, and recapping a busy Wednesday

We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of us are buying the Trevor Rosenthal hype. Are we buying the Amir Garrett/Jason Vargas/Aaron Judge hype?

Now that was a baseball Wednesday.

We talk everything from Double Dongs to new closers to Dallas Keuchel's awesome start on today's show. We've got a lot to recap.

We discuss a group of No. 2 and No. 3 starting pitchers who are difficult to trust such as Rick Porcello, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole, Julio Teheran and more. Plus we play Buy or Sell with Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor, Matt Harvey, Amir Garrett, Ryan Zimmerman among others   

