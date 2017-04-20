Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Buy or Sell, and recapping a busy Wednesday

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Now that was a baseball Wednesday.

We talk everything from Double Dongs to new closers to Dallas Keuchel's awesome start on today's show. We've got a lot to recap.

We discuss a group of No. 2 and No. 3 starting pitchers who are difficult to trust such as Rick Porcello, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole, Julio Teheran and more. Plus we play Buy or Sell with Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor, Matt Harvey, Amir Garrett, Ryan Zimmerman among others

Is Dallas Keuchel a top 10 starting pitcher again



Kyle Hendricks's velocity is a concern



Bryce Harper or Mookie Betts rest of season?



An underowned Astros outfielder



Why haven't you added Joe Ross yet?

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com