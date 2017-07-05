Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Catching up on five days of baseball; analyzing bullpens
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and pitchers for you to add and the best sell high candidate in Fantasy.
It has been an eventful week as Clint Frazier has been called up, Justin Verlander may be on the trading block and Freddie Freeman is back and playing third base!
On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll cover everything you may have missed and need to know after your long weekend.
Here's a look at today's show:
- A couple of underowned starting pitchers who can help your Fantasy team in the coming weeks and possibly months
- A look at 10 bullpens around baseball and who will be closing in the future
- Freeman or Josh Donaldson rest of season?
- Any interest in Stephen Vogt?
- Is it time to drop Felix Hernandez?
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
