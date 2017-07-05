Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Catching up on five days of baseball; analyzing bullpens

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

It has been an eventful week as Clint Frazier has been called up, Justin Verlander may be on the trading block and Freddie Freeman is back and playing third base!

On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll cover everything you may have missed and need to know after your long weekend.

Here's a look at today's show:

A couple of underowned starting pitchers who can help your Fantasy team in the coming weeks and possibly months



A look at 10 bullpens around baseball and who will be closing in the future



Freeman or Josh Donaldson rest of season?



Any interest in Stephen Vogt?



Is it time to drop Felix Hernandez?



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com