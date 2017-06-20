Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Checking on Cody Bellinger, breakouts, struggling starting pitchers

Cody Bellinger is a top-five outfielder since being called up. Should owners sell high or ride this out? We also talk breakouts, struggling starting pitchers and plenty more on today’s Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Cody Bellinger is good! The fastest player to hit 20 home runs was at it again Monday with a multi-homer game. Should owners sell high?  

Also we talk Justin Bour or Jose Abreu? Mike Zunino or Evan Gattis? Is Gerrit Cole back? What's wrong with Dylan Bundy?

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

  • Mike Zunino or Evan Gattis?
  • Justin Bour or Jose Abreu?
  • Is it time to drop or sit Tanner Roark and/or Marco Estrada?
  • A great round of Team Name Tuesday!
  • Looking at some early-season breakouts and what we expect from them rest of season

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories