Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Developing our draft strategies

How much should you prioritize first base in your draft? That is one of the many topics we are covering on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Looking back at last week's 12-team, Head-to-Head points mock draft, we are re-evaluating our strategies for first base, starting pitcher and closer. Find out what has changed as we get closer to the start of the season.

What else do we have for you on today's show? Glad you asked ...