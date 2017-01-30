Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Developing our draft strategies

Is first base deep or shallow? Your answer to that could shape your Draft Day approach. Our feelings may be changing on that subject as we continue our offseason mock drafts

How much should you prioritize first base in your draft? That is one of the many topics we are covering on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Looking back at last week's 12-team, Head-to-Head points mock draft, we are re-evaluating our strategies for first base, starting pitcher and closer. Find out what has changed as we get closer to the start of the season.

What else do we have for you on today's show? Glad you asked ...

  • We discuss some of the more interesting picks in last week's mock draft. Jose Altuve over Mookie Betts? Joey Votto in the first round? Trea Turner in the fourth round?
  • Scott and Chris take much different approaches when drafting starting pitchers
  • What is the best use of your late-round picks?
  • We answer your emails including a question about potential sophomore slumps for Gary Sanchez and Trevor Story
