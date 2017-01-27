Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Early bust candidates, Greg Holland's return, M's leadoff
Rick Porcello, Kyle Hendricks, Jean Segura and Jonathan Villar were great 2016 surprises, but what will they do for an encore? They all on Heath Cummings' Busts list; do our other analysts agree?
If you believe in Rick Porcello, Jean Segura and some of the other pleasant surprises from 2016, that's OK. Just don't draft them expecting the same type of production. We've also got a couple of young Cubs on today's Busts lists, plus a couple of second basemen who may surprise you.
With that said, check out our early Busts on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
We also react to the latest news as Greg Holland is back, Julio Urias may not make the Opening Day roster and the Mariners may have a new leadoff hitter.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- A couple of Cubs hitters who won't meet expectations
- Is this the year Ian Kinsler finally acts his age?
- Brian Dozier a bust!? Really!?
- Realistic stolen base expectations for Jonathan Villar
- The latest MLB news including a new Closer option for Colorado
