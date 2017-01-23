Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Early sleeper candidates for 2017

​It's early but why not discuss some 2017 sleeper candidates? They are the kinds of players who win leagues. We also talk about the tragedies involving Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

You know we're getting closer to Fantasy Baseball season, and it's time to talk about some sleepers!

On this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, our analysts give you some names to know as you do your draft prep.

Put these guys in your queue! They may help you win your Fantasy leagues ... We're talking about Tommy Joseph's power, Garrett Richards' elbow and plenty more. And what does Baltimore's signing of Mark Trumbo mean for Fantasy owners?

Here's some of the other topics on today's show:

