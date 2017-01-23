Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Early sleeper candidates for 2017
It's early but why not discuss some 2017 sleeper candidates? They are the kinds of players who win leagues. We also talk about the tragedies involving Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte.
You know we're getting closer to Fantasy Baseball season, and it's time to talk about some sleepers!
On this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, our analysts give you some names to know as you do your draft prep.
Put these guys in your queue! They may help you win your Fantasy leagues ... We're talking about Tommy Joseph's power, Garrett Richards' elbow and plenty more. And what does Baltimore's signing of Mark Trumbo mean for Fantasy owners?
Here's some of the other topics on today's show:
- Can Robbie Ray be more than just an elite strikeout pitcher?
- Can Yangervis Solarte and Kevin Kiermaier take the next step this season?
- Is Matt Wieters undervalued, even as a free agent?
- Why a ballpark change could make a huge difference for Travis Shaw
- Our thoughts on the latest news around MLB including the tragedies involving Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte
