Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Fantasy Feud! Drop Frazier? Add Perdomo?
Without much earth-shattering news to review from Monday’s slate of games, we’re getting creative on today’s Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. It’s time for Fantasy Feud! Listen and play along as Heath and Chris battle for bragging rights!
It's a fun Tuesday show as we play Fantasy Feud, read plenty of your emails, sing some team names and discuss Monday's action.
We also share thoughts on Zack Godley, Sean Manaea, Luis Perdomo and more starting ptchers from yesterday. Would we rather have Anthony Rizzo or Freddie Freeman rest of season? Is it time to drop Todd Frazier and Ian Kinsler? What's going on in the Mariners bullpen? How has Hunter Renfroe's approach changed?
Also on today's show:
- Justin Smoak or Justin Bour?
- Some prospect talk (before we knew about Bradley Zimmer's call-up)
- Yesterday's best pitching performances including Zack Godley and Luis Perdomo
- We read about a dozen of your emails
- Discussing some must-owns players we're now considering dropping
