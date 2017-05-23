Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Fooled You! Rest of season rankings; Team Name Tuesday and more





Let's play who ya got the rest of the season.

Adam Jones or Corey Dickerson? Jake Lamb or Miguel Sano? Zack Greinke or Jon Lester? We also talk Joe Ross, Cameron Maybin, Michael Pineda and more of Monday's standouts, and we update you on some prospects who may get called up soon.

It's time for our first ever game of FOOLED YOU! It's interesting, to say the least. Also, it's Team Name Tuesday, and we're previewing today's matchups at the end of the show!

Here's what else we've got for you on today's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:

What do we expect from Joe Ross as he returns to the Nationals?



Reasons to be optimistic about Kyle Schwarber



Can you name the three best hitters in Fantasy as of today?



Debating whose great starts were legit and whose were misleading



We try to figure out Michael Pineda



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com