Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Freddie Freeman, Eric Thames, buy low/sell high

We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of the early 2017 season, and we’re discussing if he’s a sell high candidate or if he’s better than Carlos Santana and Jose Abreu.

Yes, we've been missing 2016 Trevor Story. Now we've found him.

Eric Thames is out-homering MLB teams, and he stars in our buy and sell discussion. Would you swap Thames for Jose Abreu

We have plenty of trade talk today as we give our favorite buy low and sell high candidates. What could you get for Mitch Haniger and Jake Lamb? Which closer are we telling you to buy low on? 

Plus we talk Freddie Freeman, who looks just as good as last year.   

Here are other questions were answering on this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:

  • Would you trade Freddie Freeman for Josh Donaldson?
  • Why Adam thinks Mitch Haniger is very good but is also a great sell high candidate
  • Thoughts on yesterday's standouts such as Jordan Montgomery and Chris Devenski
  • Is Anthony Rizzo going to be eligible at second base? Let's talk/fight about it
  • Widely-owned players you can feel free to drop

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

