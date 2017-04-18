Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Freddie Freeman, Eric Thames, buy low/sell high
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of the early 2017 season, and we’re discussing if he’s a sell high candidate or if he’s better than Carlos Santana and Jose Abreu.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
Yes, we've been missing 2016 Trevor Story. Now we've found him.
Eric Thames is out-homering MLB teams, and he stars in our buy and sell discussion. Would you swap Thames for Jose Abreu?
We have plenty of trade talk today as we give our favorite buy low and sell high candidates. What could you get for Mitch Haniger and Jake Lamb? Which closer are we telling you to buy low on?
Plus we talk Freddie Freeman, who looks just as good as last year.
Here are other questions were answering on this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:
- Would you trade Freddie Freeman for Josh Donaldson?
- Why Adam thinks Mitch Haniger is very good but is also a great sell high candidate
- Thoughts on yesterday's standouts such as Jordan Montgomery and Chris Devenski
- Is Anthony Rizzo going to be eligible at second base? Let's talk/fight about it
- Widely-owned players you can feel free to drop
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre