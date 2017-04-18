Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Freddie Freeman, Eric Thames, buy low/sell high

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Yes, we've been missing 2016 Trevor Story. Now we've found him.

Eric Thames is out-homering MLB teams, and he stars in our buy and sell discussion. Would you swap Thames for Jose Abreu?

We have plenty of trade talk today as we give our favorite buy low and sell high candidates. What could you get for Mitch Haniger and Jake Lamb? Which closer are we telling you to buy low on?

Plus we talk Freddie Freeman, who looks just as good as last year.

Here are other questions were answering on this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:

Would you trade Freddie Freeman for Josh Donaldson?



Why Adam thinks Mitch Haniger is very good but is also a great sell high candidate



Thoughts on yesterday's standouts such as Jordan Montgomery and Chris Devenski



Is Anthony Rizzo going to be eligible at second base? Let's talk/fight about it



Widely-owned players you can feel free to drop



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com