Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs and our band name!
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night and are lined up for two starts in Week 3. We talk Amir Garrett, Andrew Triggs, Mike Leake, Brandon McCarthy, Jordan Montgomery and who we'd drop for them.
So many players who weren't really on our preseason radar have impressed during the first two weeks.
How excited are we about Amir Garrett, Eugenio Suarez, Andrew Triggs, Mike Leake, Brandon McCarthy and Jordan Montgomery? We also take an early glance at two-start pitchers for Week 3, have an update on the Rangers bullpen and our thoughts on Aaron Judge's encouraging start
Also on today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:
- Marcus Semien's steals and Elvis Andrus' homers
- A little love for Eugenio Suarez
- We're seeing encouraging signs from Aaron Judge, is he better than Manuel Margot?
- We discuss Marcus Stroman's strikeout potential and Vince Velasquez's struggles
- If the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew started a band what would our band name be? You gave us some excellent suggestions
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
