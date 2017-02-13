Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, Strasburg, Castellanos, more
Why is Anthony Rizzo No. 1 at first for Heath? Is Giancarlo Stanton overrated? Have we ignored Nick Castellanos? What is Stephen Strasburg's 2017 upside? We're answer these questions and more.
As players continue to gather for spring training, we've got lots to talk about on today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
We've just been scratching the surface of Fantasy coverage as we still have so many players and strategies to talk about. We dig a little deeper today and discuss more players we haven't covered yet ... Anthony Rizzo ahead of Paul Goldschmidt? Is Nick Castellanos a good corner infield pick? Is Giancarlo Stanton overrated? What can we expect from Stephen Strasburg?
We also talk about some new format ideas for H2H Categories leagues including a 9x9 league idea.
Also on today's show:
- Wins or Quality Starts? Which category is better?
- A fun look at advanced stats and which ones matter
- Why does Heath prefer Anthony Rizzo to Paul Goldschmidt in Points leagues?
- How the latest moves by the Dodgers impact Joc Pederson and Logan Forsythe
- A preliminary look at the catcher position as we get ready for our position preview later this week
