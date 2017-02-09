Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: H2H categories strategies; age debate

Age is but a number, or is it? How risky are 'old' hitters? We review our 12-team, H2H Categories mock draft and talk about different ways to construct a team.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

What changes in a head-to-head categories league? Well, this format devalues one-category specialists, makes punting categories more viable and leads to some wacky strategies that you wouldn't see in a Points or Roto league.

We're talking about what we noticed in our recent head-to-head categories mock on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Podcast Today Podcast.

And we've got a lot more for you to chew on, such as ...

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

