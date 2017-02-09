Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: H2H categories strategies; age debate
Age is but a number, or is it? How risky are 'old' hitters? We review our 12-team, H2H Categories mock draft and talk about different ways to construct a team.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
What changes in a head-to-head categories league? Well, this format devalues one-category specialists, makes punting categories more viable and leads to some wacky strategies that you wouldn't see in a Points or Roto league.
We're talking about what we noticed in our recent head-to-head categories mock on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Podcast Today Podcast.
And we've got a lot more for you to chew on, such as ...
- Chris Carter and Mike Napoli were top-16 first basemen last year. What about this year?
- What to expect from Kyle Hendricks and Aaron Sanchez
- Is Team USA's World Baseball Classic pitching staff good enough to be your Fantasy Baseball pitching staff?
- We're talking about old guys! Are players in their thirties very risky?
- Why did Scott take Jonathan Villar ahead of Francisco Lindor and Xander Bogaerts?
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
Our Latest Stories
-
Will Schwarber be a catcher again?
Kyle Schwarber may not be a catcher in CBS Sports leagues, but that doesn't stop you from drafting...
-
Carter signing a lose-lose-lose-lose
Chris Carter has more Fantasy value with a team than without. But his signing with the Yankees,...
-
Must we buy into Eduardo Nunez?
Eduardo Nunez has bust written all over him, but as scarce as stolen bases are, you may have...
-
Podcast: Mailbag, projecting wins
We like to hear from our listeners, and today we answer your questions about relief pitching...
-
Regression candidates: NL hitters
Will Bryce Harper bounce back? Heath Cummings analyzes that and a dozen other National League...
-
Assessing risks of 14 aging stars
Which aging players are the best bets to remain valuable in 2017? Chris Towers takes a look...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre