Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: H2H categories strategies; age debate

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

What changes in a head-to-head categories league? Well, this format devalues one-category specialists, makes punting categories more viable and leads to some wacky strategies that you wouldn't see in a Points or Roto league.

We're talking about what we noticed in our recent head-to-head categories mock on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Podcast Today Podcast.

And we've got a lot more for you to chew on, such as ...

Chris Carter and Mike Napoli were top-16 first basemen last year. What about this year?

and Mike Napoli were top-16 first basemen last year. What about this year? What to expect from Kyle Hendricks and Aaron Sanchez

Is Team USA's World Baseball Classic pitching staff good enough to be your Fantasy Baseball pitching staff?

We're talking about old guys! Are players in their thirties very risky?

Why did Scott take Jonathan Villar ahead of Francisco Lindor and Xander Bogaerts?

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com