Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse? Second-half bouncebacks

With half a season in the books, it's time to discuss some first-half duds and whether they can turn their seasons around. The guys don't agree on Gregory Polanco and Ian Kinsler. We're also discussing the mythical (or is it!?) Home Run Derby curse!

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

Mike Foltynewicz or Dinelson Lamet?



Is Anibal Sanchez worth an add?



Our thoughts on Dylan Bundy, Rich Hill and many more pitchers



Which prospects should you be stashing for the second half?



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com