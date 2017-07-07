Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse? Second-half bouncebacks
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect fix and a look at the second half of the season.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
With half a season in the books, it's time to discuss some first-half duds and whether they can turn their seasons around. The guys don't agree on Gregory Polanco and Ian Kinsler. We're also discussing the mythical (or is it!?) Home Run Derby curse!
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Mike Foltynewicz or Dinelson Lamet?
- Is Anibal Sanchez worth an add?
- Our thoughts on Dylan Bundy, Rich Hill and many more pitchers
- Which prospects should you be stashing for the second half?
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
Add a Comment