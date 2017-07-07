Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse? Second-half bouncebacks

We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect fix and a look at the second half of the season.

With half a season in the books, it's time to discuss some first-half duds and whether they can turn their seasons around. The guys don't agree on Gregory Polanco and Ian Kinsler. We're also discussing the mythical (or is it!?) Home Run Derby curse!

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

