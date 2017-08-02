Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Hot Braves prospect Ozzie Albies is up, Aaron Judge's slide, Tuesday recap
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado, Alex Bregman, Eduardo Nunez, Carlos Santana, Carlos Martinez and many more.
Ozzie Albies is up! How much will he help your team? And which other call-ups are worth monitoring?
We also discuss the recent struggles of Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger and why this was somewhat predictable. Plus what do we expect from Manny Machado going forward? We also go with some "Hey Real Quick" and Michael Jackson-themed segments in the last 20 minutes of the show, plus look at today's matchups and grade your trades.
Here's what else we're talking about: on Wednesday's show
- Is this the real Alex Bregman?
- Are we believing Eduardo Nunez?
- Carlos Santana spikes and raises rankings questions
- Must Carlos Martinez change his ways?
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
