Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Edwin Encarnacion's value, intro to Towers rankings & Fantasy
We ring in 2017 with analysis of Edwin Encarnacion's big move to Cleveland plus talk Chris Towers' initial rankings and a Fantasy Baseball primer.
Happy New Year, listeners!
We ring in 2017 with analysis of Edwin Encarnacion moving to the Cleveland Indians. Any changes in his Fantasy value?
We're looking at Chris Towers' rankings, featuring three players he likes more than the industry does and three players he probably won't be drafting.
If you're a beginner, the first 10 minutes of this episode should be helpful! We explain Fantasy Baseball and the different formats.
