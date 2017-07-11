Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced?' Home runs here to stay? Is Aaron Judge for real?

We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if the baseball is 'juiced' in this power-dominated season, and our Jonah Keri joins later to look ahead to the second half.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Welcome our All-Star break reinforcements: The Ringer's MLB writer Ben Lindbergh and CBS Sports' baseball writer Jonah Keri. 

Lindbergh joins the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast to talk about the 'Juiced Ball' theory that has led to such a power explosion. He also gets a deciding vote on some of the other burning issues we've debated this season.

Later, Keri comes on to talk about all things baseball such as if home runs here to stay? Is Judge for real? Scherzer or Kershaw?  

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

