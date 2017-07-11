Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced?' Home runs here to stay? Is Aaron Judge for real?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if the baseball is 'juiced' in this power-dominated season, and our Jonah Keri joins later to look ahead to the second half.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
Welcome our All-Star break reinforcements: The Ringer's MLB writer Ben Lindbergh and CBS Sports' baseball writer Jonah Keri.
Lindbergh joins the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast to talk about the 'Juiced Ball' theory that has led to such a power explosion. He also gets a deciding vote on some of the other burning issues we've debated this season.
Later, Keri comes on to talk about all things baseball such as if home runs here to stay? Is Judge for real? Scherzer or Kershaw?
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
Add a Comment