Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Late-round picks and new theme song!

Ready for a new theme song? We are and we share it today.

Plus we talk about our favorite late-round draft picks.

Please make sure you subscribe (for free) to our Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast because we'll be rolling out our position previews beginning next week. For now, let's discuss players we haven't talked enough about yet: Rougned Odor, Yasmani Grandal, Kevin Gausman and many more.

But that's just a small part of today's show. We're also debuting our new 2017 theme song and covering the following:

Impact of participating in the World Baseball Classic

Chances of Todd Frazier and Jose Abreu having big seasons

Were Bryce Harper's 2016 struggles solely due to injury?

Plenty of your emails including a question about AL-Only and NL-Only leagues

Favorite late-round fliers

