Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Neris, Week 4 help

It's a fun Friday show and we're dusting off the Legit-O-Meter.

How legit are Lance McCullers, Jason Vargas, Travis Shaw, Ervin Santana, Wade Miley and others? Is it time to drop Jose Bautista?

Here's what else we've got for you on today's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:

Hector Neris got the save last night. Do we expect to see more of that?



Legit-O-Meter for Wade Miley, Travis Shaw, Jake Lamb and many more



Is it time to pick up Michael Conforto and Jedd Gyorko?



The best two-start pitchers for Week 4



We read plenty of your emails which include some excellent team names



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com