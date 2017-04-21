Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Neris, Week 4 help
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys like Javier Baez and Manuel Margot? We also look ahead at Week 4 and the best two-start pitchers you might add.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
It's a fun Friday show and we're dusting off the Legit-O-Meter.
How legit are Lance McCullers, Jason Vargas, Travis Shaw, Ervin Santana, Wade Miley and others? Is it time to drop Jose Bautista?
Here's what else we've got for you on today's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:
- Hector Neris got the save last night. Do we expect to see more of that?
- Legit-O-Meter for Wade Miley, Travis Shaw, Jake Lamb and many more
- Is it time to pick up Michael Conforto and Jedd Gyorko?
- The best two-start pitchers for Week 4
- We read plenty of your emails which include some excellent team names
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre