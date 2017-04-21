Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Neris, Week 4 help

Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys like Javier Baez and Manuel Margot? We also look ahead at Week 4 and the best two-start pitchers you might add.

It's a fun Friday show and we're dusting off the Legit-O-Meter.

How legit are Lance McCullers, Jason Vargas, Travis Shaw, Ervin Santana, Wade Miley and others?  Is it time to drop Jose Bautista?

Here's what else we've got for you on today's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:

  • Hector Neris got the save last night. Do we expect to see more of that?
  • Legit-O-Meter for Wade Miley, Travis Shaw, Jake Lamb and many more
  • Is it time to pick up Michael Conforto and Jedd Gyorko?
  • The best two-start pitchers for Week 4
  • We read plenty of your emails which include some excellent team names

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

