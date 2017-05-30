Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Mike Trout is out; David Price is back; Bryce Harper is angry

Fear not, Mike Trout owners, there are plenty of outfielders to be had. We’re here to help as we kick off today’s show with some Trout talk before transitioning into a lot more from Monday.

So much happened over the holiday weekend!

Of course we start the show discussing Mike Trout and who you could pick up or trade for in order to replace the best hitter in baseball. Then it's on to David Price and the rest of Monday's standouts.

We also talk Brad Peacock, a new Pirates reliever to own, Jimmy Nelson, Adam Duvall and so many more. Plus we take a look at important changes in MLB lineups, the most added list, plenty more from Monday and tonight's matchups at the end of the show.

Also on today's show:

  • Our thoughts on David Price's 2017 debut
  • A look at the Most Added list
  • Any interest in Brad Peacock or Jimmy Nelson?
  • Some brief prospects talk
  • A new name to know in the Pirates bullpen

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

