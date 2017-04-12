Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Nationals are straight-up raking

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

The Nationals have the second-most potent offense in baseball thus far, so it's a great time to own Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Matt Wieters and Co. We'll tell you our rest of season expectations for these hitters.

But we're also bringing the negative vibrations on today's episode with the Drop-O-Meter. Who's ready to ditch Dansby Swanson, Byron Buxton and Carlos Gomez?

Also on today's show: