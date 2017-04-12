Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Nationals are straight-up raking
With Washington absolutely clobbering baseballs, the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast team breaks down what expectations should be moving forward for Harper, Murphy and Wieters.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
The Nationals have the second-most potent offense in baseball thus far, so it's a great time to own Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Matt Wieters and Co. We'll tell you our rest of season expectations for these hitters.
But we're also bringing the negative vibrations on today's episode with the Drop-O-Meter. Who's ready to ditch Dansby Swanson, Byron Buxton and Carlos Gomez?
Also on today's show:
- Should Drew Pomeranz be owned in all leagues?
- Who's next in the Rangers bullpen?
- A number of pitchers available in more than 70 percent of CBSSports.com leagues could be useful.
- Will Matt Harvey be a Top 20 starting pitcher going forward?
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre