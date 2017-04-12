Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Nationals are straight-up raking

With Washington absolutely clobbering baseballs, the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast team breaks down what expectations should be moving forward for Harper, Murphy and Wieters.

The Nationals have the second-most potent offense in baseball thus far, so it's a great time to own Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Matt Wieters and Co. We'll tell you our rest of season expectations for these hitters. 

But we're also bringing the negative vibrations on today's episode with the Drop-O-Meter. Who's ready to ditch Dansby Swanson, Byron Buxton and Carlos Gomez?

Also on today's show:

  • Should Drew Pomeranz be owned in all leagues?
  • Who's next in the Rangers bullpen?
  • A number of pitchers available in more than 70 percent of CBSSports.com leagues could be useful.
  • Will Matt Harvey be a Top 20 starting pitcher going forward?
